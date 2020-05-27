New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biofilms Treatment Market by Products, Wound Type, End User -Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894592/?utm_source=GNW





Gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market in 2019

Based on product, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into debridement equipment; gauzes and dressings; gels, ointments, and sprays; wipes, pads, and lavage solutions; and grafts and matrices.The gauzes and dressings segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



This can be attributed to the ability of antimicrobial products to remove, prevent, and manage biofilms.



Traumatic and surgical wounds segment will continue to dominate the biofilms treatment market during the forecast period

Based on wound type, the biofilms treatment market is segmented into surgical and traumatic wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and burns and other open wounds.The surgical and traumatic wounds segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing prevalence of diabetes and the increasing number of surgical procedures performed.



North America dominates the global biofilms treatment market

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the biofilms treatment market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The large share of this market can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic wounds, rising healthcare expenditure, the introduction of novel and specialty biofilm management products, and the presence of major market players in this region.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 36%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 19%

• By Designation: C-level - 33%, D-level - 40%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 39%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, Latin America- 8%, and the Middle East and Africa- 3%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Smith & Nephew (UK)

• MiMedx Group Inc. (US)

• ConvaTec Group plc (UK)

• Coloplast A/S (Denmark)

• Mölnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden)

• Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (US)

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (US)

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

• PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany)

• Medline Industries Inc. (US)

• Acelity (US)

• Misonix (US)

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (US)

• Kerecis (Iceland)

• Welcare Industries S.p.A (Italy)

• Medaxis AG (Switzerland)

• PulseCare Medical (US)

• Arobella Medical, LLC (UK)

• RLS Global AB (Sweden)

• Mil Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global biofilms treatment market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, end user, wound type, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall biofilms treatment market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business better and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

