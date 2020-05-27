New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Headliner Market by Vehicle Type, Material Type And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894589/?utm_source=GNW





However, the high cost of advanced headliners and overhead systems is expected to restrain this market.An increase in demand for autonomous vehicles, the advent of electric vehicles in the automotive industry, and a rise in demand for interior styling are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to automotive headliners manufacturers.



A major challenge faced by the players in this market is the long production cycle of vehicles.



The passenger vehicle segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the automotive headliner market.

Rising demand and the subsequent increase in sales of passenger vehicles, increasingly stringent emission regulations with increased set limits in fuel efficiency regulations by different governments, and enhanced safety regulations have together shifted the focus of OEMs and automotive headliner suppliers to reduce the weight and increase safety features in passenger vehicles.Governmental regulations on carbon emission and safety vary according to vehicle type and region.



In passenger vehicles, the safety regulations are more stringent as compared to commercial vehicles. Also, due to high demand, OEMs have to provide more convenience and safety features.



The fabric segment is expected to be the largest and fastest-growing end-use industry during the forecast period in the automotive headliner market

The fabric material segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automotive headliners market.The large market size for this segment is attributed to the requirement of lightweight and environmentally-friendly materials.



Foam-backed cloth, cotton-napped cloth, synthetic cloth, and perforated vinyl are the different types of fabrics used in automobile upholstery.Fabric is used in automotive interiors such as seat covers, cushions, airbags, carpets, seatbelts, headliners, and sun visors.



It is preferred in automotive interiors owing to its low cost and better recyclability.



APAC is expected to be the largest automotive headliner market during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest market for automotive headliners in 2019.The large market size in the region is attributed to the growth of the automotive industry.



Major automobile companies are shifting their base from Europe and North America to APAC due to low labor and raw-material costs.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the automotive headliner market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments and subsegments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level – 20%, D Level – 30%, and Others – 50%

• By Region: North America – 20%, APAC – 40%, Europe – 20%, South America- 10%, and the Middle East & Africa – 10%



The key companies profiled in this report are the Grupo Antolin-Irausa, S.A. (Spain), Motus Integrated Technologies (US), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Kasai North America, Inc. (US), International Automotive Components Group SA (Luxembourg), Howa Co., Ltd. (Japan), UGN, Inc. (US), SA Automotive (US), Hayashi Telempu Corporation (Japan), Freudenberg Performance Materials (France), Inteva Products, LLC (US), and IMR-Industrialesud Spa (Italy).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the automotive headliner market based on vehicle type, material type, and region.Vehicle type is divided into passenger and commercial.



Based on material type, the automotive headliner market has been segmented into fabric, polyester, and plastics. Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the automotive headliner market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

