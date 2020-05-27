Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market by Component, Solution (Physical Safety and Security, Cybersecurity, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global CIP market is estimated to grow from USD 128,912 million in 2020 to USD 152,289 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.



The market study covers the CIP market size across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments categorized into components, solutions, verticals, and regions. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Growing need to secure OT networks is driving the overall growth of the critical infrastructure protection market.



The market growth is driven by various factors, such as the growing need to secure Operational Technology (OT) networks, increased government regulations, and rising security breaches and attacks that pose a threat to physical systems.



By solution, the cybersecurity segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The last few years have seen a huge rise in the complexities and sophistication of financially-motivated cyberattacks especially targeted toward critical infrastructure. Critical infrastructures face greater risks of cyber threats and cyberattacks due to dependence of society on it. These cyber threats are rapidly increasing and harming critical assets of critical infrastructures. Cyberattacks on industrial sites can disrupt their functioning and result in million-dollar losses. CIP cybersecurity solutions help combat advanced threats and vulnerabilities and secure critical infrastructure. Therefore, cybersecurity plays a significant role in the CIP market. Hence, cybersecurity solutions are expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



By physical safety and security, the physical identity and access control segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



Physical identity and access control enables organizations to streamline access requests and approval processes across multiple users and physical access systems. Identity Document (ID) management is important for the authorization and authentication of individuals within enterprise premises, so that misuse of sensitive information and data leaks can be prevented. The physical identity and access control systems are growing because of the technological advancements, such as biometrics and digital identities.

Biometrics is one of the fastest-growing technologies that is used to secure the perimeter of critical infrastructures. ID management systems play a major role in almost all verticals to secure enterprise premises from unauthorized entry. Also, the management of vehicular access to critical infrastructures is also managed through Radio-Frequency Identifications (RFIDs) and tags under physical identity and access control. Hence, physical identity and access control is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.



The Middle East and Africa to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The Middle East and Africa (MEA) have a great scope for the growth of the CIP market. The CIP market in MEA is anticipated to grow significantly, due to increasing government investments in improving overall security posture and increased sophistication of cyberattacks.



The fast expansion of regional enterprises in MEA is another crucial variant contributing to the growth of the market. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with people from key companies.

Major vendors offering CIP solutions and services include BAE Systems (UK), Lockheed Martin (US), General Dynamics (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Honeywell (US), Airbus (France), Raytheon (US), Thales (France) , Hexagon AB (Sweden), Johnson Controls (US), Huawei (China), Optasense (England), Teltronic (Spain), Motorola Solutions (US), Axis Communications (Sweden), Waterfall Security Solutions (Israel), Rolta (India), SCADAfence (Israel), Tyco International (Ireland), and 3xLogic (US). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key market players, along with their profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Component, 2020

4.3 Market, by Solution, 2020

4.4 Market Share of Top Three Industry Verticals and Top Three Regions, 2020

4.5 Top Three Industry Verticals

4.6 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations to Increase the Adoption of CIP Solutions

5.2.1.2 Rising Security Breaches and Attacks Pose a Threat to Physical Systems

5.2.1.3 Growing Need to Secure OT Networks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Procurement Costs of CIP Solutions

5.2.2.2 Technical Complexities and Lack of Interoperability Between CIP Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Technology and IoT Devices

5.2.3.2 R&D Investments by Government and Enterprises to Develop Robust CIP Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Trained Security Analysts to Analyze CIP Systems

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Regulatory Compliances

5.4.1 National Regulatory Compliances

5.4.2 Regional Regulatory Compliances

5.5 COVID-19 and Its Impact on Critical Infrastructure Protection



6 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Physical Safety and Security

7.3 Cybersecurity



8 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Financial Institutions

8.3 Government

8.4 Defense

8.5 Transport and Logistics

8.6 Energy and Power

8.7 Commercial Sector

8.8 Telecom

8.9 Chemicals and Manufacturing

8.10 Oil and Gas

8.11 Other Verticals



9 Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.3 Innovators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

10.4.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.4.3 Mergers and Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 BAE Systems

11.3 Lockheed Martin

11.4 General Dynamics

11.5 Northrop Grumman

11.6 Honeywell

11.7 Airbus

11.8 Raytheon

11.9 Thales

11.10 Hexagon AB

11.11 Johnson Controls

11.12 Huawei

11.13 Optasense

11.14 Teltronic

11.15 Motorola Solutions

11.16 Axis Communications

11.17 Waterfall Security Solutions

11.18 Rolta

11.19 Scadafence

11.20 Tyco International

11.21 3xLOGIC

11.22 Right to Win



