The global protein expression market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 4.07 billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 2.19 billion in 2020.



This report analyzes the protein expression market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.



The prominent players operating in the global protein expression market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Genscript Biotech Corporation (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Lonza (US), Promega Corporation (US), New England Biolabs (US), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd. (US), and Synthetic Genomics Inc. (US).



The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such as increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growth in the geriatric population, growing demand for protein biologics, growth in the life science and biopharmaceutical industries, increasing research activities on recombinant based protein expression and availability of funding for protein-based research. Emerging economies are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of protein expression reagents and instruments, along with increasing consolidation and high barriers for new entrants, will challenge market growth.



By product and service, the reagents segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on product and service, the protein expression market is segmented into reagents, expression vectors, competent cells, instruments, and services. The reagents segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing research activities in the field of protein expression and the large-scale production of antibodies and vaccines.



By system type, the prokaryotic expression systems segment dominated the global protein expression market in 2019.



Based on system type, the external protein expression market is segmented into prokaryotic expression systems, mammalian cell expression systems, insect cell expression systems, yeast expression systems, cell-free expression systems, and algal-based expression systems. The prokaryotic expression systems segment accounted for the largest share of the global protein expression industry in 2019, owing to low cost and ease of use of prokaryotic expression systems.



Asia Pacific protein expression market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the high incidence of chronic diseases, increasing public and private investments, and an increase in life sciences research.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Protein Expression Market Overview

4.2 North America: Protein Expression Market, by Application & Country (2019)

4.3 Protein Expression Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Growth in the Geriatric Population

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Protein Biologics

5.2.1.4 Growth in the Life Science and Biopharmaceutical Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Research Activities on Recombinant-Based Protein Expression

5.2.1.6 Availability of Funding for Protein-Based Research

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Protein Expression Reagents and Instruments

5.2.2.2 Increasing Consolidation and High Barriers for New Entrants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emergence of Microfluidics

5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies Offer Significant Growth Potential

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Contamination - A Major Challenge in Protein Purification

5.2.4.2 Complexities Associated With Membrane Protein Expression and Purification

5.3 The Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on the Growth of the Protein Expression Market

5.3.1 Vaccine and Therapy Development for COVID-19 to Boost the Market for Protein Expression Systems

5.3.2 Increasing Research to Identify Ideal Target Proteins on Sars-Cov-2 for Developing Therapies as Well as Diagnostic Tests

5.3.3 Logistic Challenges Due to Sars-Cov-2 May Result in Delay in Protein Expression Research

5.3.4 Effect of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry

5.3.5 Pharma & Biotech Companies Are Decreasing Their Dependency on China by Moving Their Manufacturing Facilities From China to Other Parts of the World

5.3.6 Increase in Government Funding



6 Protein Expression Market, by System Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Prokaryotic Expression Systems

6.2.1 Escherichia Coli Systems

6.2.1.1 Increasing Use of E. Coli Systems for the Production of Commercial Proteins to Support Market Growth

6.2.2 Other Prokaryotic Expression Systems

6.3 Mammalian Cell Expression Systems

6.3.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary Systems

6.3.1.1 Chinese Hamster Ovary Systems Account for the Largest Share of the Mammalian Expression Systems Market

6.3.2 Other Mammalian Cell Systems

6.4 Insect Cell Expression Systems

6.4.1 Baculovirus Systems

6.4.1.1 Baculovirus Systems Show High Yield and Expression Level, Especially for Intracellular Proteins

6.4.2 Other Insect Cell Systems

6.5 Yeast Expression Systems

6.5.1 K. Lactis Systems

6.5.1.1 K. Lactis Systems Held the Largest Share of the Yeast Expression Systems Market in 2019

6.5.2 Saccharomyces Systems

6.5.2.1 Saccharomyces Systems Channelize the Direction of Foreign Proteins Into Secretory Pathways Using Various Signals

6.5.3 Pichia Systems

6.5.3.1 Pichia Systems Are Used for the Production of Antifreeze Proteins and Lytic Enzymes

6.5.4 Other Yeast Expression Systems

6.6 Cell-Free Expression Systems

6.6.1 Increasing Demand for Recombinant Proteins Will Drive the Growth of this Segment

6.7 Algal-Based Expression Systems

6.7.1 Growth in the Vaccines Market is Supporting the Growth of this Segment



7 Protein Expression Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents

7.2.1 Reagents Are the Largest and Fastest-Growing Products in the Protein Expression Market

7.3 Expression Vectors

7.3.1 Expression Vectors Are Frequently Used During Transfection

7.4 Competent Cells

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Therapeutic Proteins to Drive Market Growth

7.5 Instruments

7.5.1 Instruments Help in the Efficient Transfer of Genetic Materials Into Host Cells

7.6 Services

7.6.1 Rising Demand for Customized Proteins to Drive the Market for Services



8 Protein Expression Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Therapeutic Applications

8.2.1 Therapeutic Proteins Are Used to Treat Pathological Conditions

8.3 Industrial Applications

8.3.1 Rapid Growth in the Industrial Enzymes Market is an Important Driver for the Growth of this Segment

8.4 Research Applications

8.4.1 Increasing Investments in Research Activities Will Drive the Growth of this Application Segment



9 Protein Expression Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

9.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest End Users of Protein Expression Systems

9.3 Academic Research Institutes

9.3.1 Increasing Government and Private Funding to Support Market Growth

9.4 Contract Research Organizations

9.4.1 Increasing Clinical Trials and Outsourcing of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Will Drive Market Growth

9.5 Other End Users



10 Protein Expression Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 The US Dominates the Global Protein Expression Market

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Government Funding for Research and Innovation to Support Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany is the Largest Market for Protein Expression in Europe

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Proteomics Research in France is Strongly Supported by the Government

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Surge in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Will Drive Market Growth

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Growth in this Market is Driven by the Increase in Life Sciences Research Projects

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Spain has an Established Network of Research Centers, Universities, and Hospitals

10.3.6 Rest of Europe (Roe)

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Growth in R&D to Enhance Technological Capabilities in the Country

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Support Market Growth

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Increasing Investments in Proteomics Research to Support Market Growth

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Increasing Focus of the Healthcare System on Precision Medicine to Offer Significant Growth Opportunities in Australia

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Increasing Research in the Field of Stem Cells to Support Market Growth in Latin America

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Government Investments in the Healthcare Sector and Growing Pharmaceuticals Industry to Drive Market Growth in the Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Scenario

11.4.1 Key Developments in the Protein Expression Market



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.2 Merck KGaA

12.3 Genscript Biotech Corporation

12.4 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.5 Takara Bio, Inc.

12.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.7 Lonza

12.8 Promega Corporation

12.9 New England Biolabs

12.11 Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

12.11 Lifesensors

12.12 Proteogenix

12.13 Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (SGI)

12.14 Peak Proteins Ltd.

12.15 Promab Biotechnologies, Inc.

12.16 Sino Biological, Inc.

12.17 Lucigen Corporation.

12.18 Artes Biotechnology GmbH

12.19 Jena Bioscience GmbH

12.20 Bioneer Corporation

12.21 Leniobio GmbH



