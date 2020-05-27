Selbyville, Delaware, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The worldwide utility communication market was valued at USD 10,730.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to account for USD 35,138.1, while growing at a CAGR of 16.3 per cent over 2020-2027. Proliferation of mobile devices and smart grids and increasing demand for customized communication networks given the modifications in billing process are expected to stimulate the overall utility communication industry dynamics over the foreseeable period. Moreover, elevating investments in smart communication infrastructure by utilities would add to the demand spurt of utility communication solutions in the near future.

Market valuations, qualitative and quantitative insights, description of individual market segmentations subject to their market shares and sizes, current and predicted CAGRs, technological trends, and several other parameters have been briefly included in the given report. Moreover, industry strategies undertaken by market rivals across the market has also been enlisted in elaborative detail. The overall utility communication industry has been fragmented into different segments including technology, utility type, regional analysis, and competitive landscape.

Despite these propelling factors, vulnerability to cyber-attacks are likely to restrict the future growth of this market.

The utility communication today is facing a massively transforming operating environment with escalating economic risks and operational issues, in line with rising consumer expectations from these utilities. Besides, technological developments have made it simpler and economically viable to deploy utility networking. Analytics and sophisticated IT are projected to exploit the data accessible by connected devices with an intent to offering an improved grid stability, durability, health, and operational efficiency while the improvements in these pose the ability to uplift return on networking investment by the utilities.

It is thus quite overt that business model for utility communication is revolutionizing with time, and connectivity is expected to emerge as a critical foundational element in this process in tandem with the growing importance of digitization.

The overall utility communication market has been characterized by various segments including technology, utility type, regions, and an expansive competitive landscape.

In terms of technology, the market has been sub-divided into wired and wireless segments of which the wired segment is forecast to hold a major stake in the utility communication market share in the upcoming years.

Based on the utility type spectrum, the market is bifurcated into public and private utility communications. The public utility communication market had led the overall market and is expected to sustain its dominance over the stipulated time frame.

Considering the geographical aspect, utility communication industry is diversified into vivid geographies including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. Across the regional hierarchy, APAC held a lion’s share in 2019 and is poised to continue garnering significant gains by the end of 2027.

Utility Communication Market Technology Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Wired

Optical Fiber

PLC

Ethernet

Others

Wireless

Utility Communication Market Utility Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Public Utility

Private Utility

Utility Communication Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

South Korea

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Utility Communication Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2017-2027)

ABB Ltd

FUJITSU LIMITED

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc

OMICRON Electronics GmbH

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tejas Networks

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Table of Contents:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Utility Communication Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

4.5 Premium Insight

4.5.1 Technological Trends on SONET/SDN, IP/MPLS, and MPLS-TP

5. Utility Communication Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increased Use of Smart Grids and Mobile Devices

5.1.2 Escalating Demand for Personalized Communication Networks due to Modifications in Billing Process

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Vulnerability to Cyberattacks

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing Investments in Smart Communication Infrastructure by Utilities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Trend of Digitalization and Smart Cities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Utility Communication Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Utility Communication Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Key Players

7. Utility Communication Market Analysis - by Technology Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Utility Communication Market Breakdown, by Technology(2019 and2027)

7.3 Wired

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Wired: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.1 Optic Fiber

7.3.2.1.1 Overview

7.3.2.1.2 Optic Fiber: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.2 Power Line Carrier (PLC)

7.3.2.2.1 Overview

7.3.2.2.2 Power Line Carrier (PLC): Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.3 Ethernet

7.3.2.3.1 Overview

7.3.2.3.2 Ethernet: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3.2.4 Other Technology Types

7.3.2.4.1 Overview

7.3.2.4.2 Other Technology Types: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Wireless

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Wireless: Utility Communication Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8. Utility Communication Market Analysis - by Utility Type

