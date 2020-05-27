Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Commercial Aircraft Market - Airbus Vs. Boeing - Decennial Strategy Dossier - Duopoly of the Transatlantic Arch Rivals in the Decade from 2010 to 2019 - Strategy Focus, Evolution, Progression & the Path Ahead to the 2020s" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This Decennial Strategy Dossier, published at the turn of the decade, reviews the strategy evolution & progression for the duopoly of the transatlantic arch rivals in the Global Commercial Aircraft Market, namely, Airbus vs. Boeing, through one of the most profitable decades for Commercial Aviation with the market continuing with its unbroken supercycle.



The rally has been driven by strong tailwinds emanating from a multitude of favorable, demand side factors led by robust growth in passenger air traffic, decent global macroeconomic growth and a favorable crude oil price environment prevailing through most of the decade which has bolstered airlines profitability as well as driven fleet expansion led by the LCC segment. Supply side factors, led by the development & introduction of new & re-engined aircrafts by the industry OEMs, incorporating new, high bypass turbofan engines have stimulated replacement demand with technological evolution by the industry, focused on performance, safety, comfort and optimized operating economics, further catalyzing fleet replacement activity across airlines groups globally.



This decennial review, thus, takes a macro view of the strategic developments and reviews the strategy pursuits & execution by Airbus & Boeing over the 2010-2019 period with a comparative longitudinal analysis. The report reviews & assesses the strategic significance as well as business impact & outcome of the strategic path for the companies at the turn of the decade with a look at the road ahead with initial, near term indicators painting a really grim picture for commercial aviation post the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, with most key global economies projected to go into recession for 2020.



Report Excerpt



The report analyzes and reviews the strategic path taken by the two respective aerospace industry behemoths through the decade ending in 2019 led by the Airbus' pursuit of the aircraft re-engining strategy starting at the turn of the previous decade with the introduction of the re-engined A320neo aimed at countering any potential threat from the newest, scratch up aircraft of the twenty first century, the C-Series from Bombardier. This was followed by the game changer, product line extension strategy from Airbus which saw the introduction of the A321LR & the A321XLR respectively and got Airbus the lion's share of the middle of the aircraft market amid Boeing's ageing 757 & 767 fleets.



Boeing's hasty counter move to introduce a new, re-engined 737 variant, termed MAX, to swiftly take on the Airbus' A320neo move has been highly debatable from a technical & long term strategy perspective. The launch decision for the NMA program, expected way earlier, has been hugely delayed & has given too much leeway to Airbus to further consolidate its grip on the narrow body aircraft market across segments while Boeing is busy clearing up the mess it created for itself, under a new leader who comes to the helm to manage things in a very difficult & challenging market environment for commercial aviation post the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.



For Whom?



The report is a niche, key and vital information resource on Airbus & Boeing with its unique disposition & strategy focus and provides a macro view and comparative longitudinal analysis from a strategy perspective quickly. The report would be quintessential for those having strategic interest in the Companies, Commercial Aviation sector and will be especially useful for Key Decision-Makers, Program & Project Managers, Airlines Groups, Procurement Managers, Top Management of Industry Players & Other Companies, Industry OEMs, Suppliers, Vendors, MRO Services Providers and other Key Players in the Industry Value Chain. The report will also be useful for existing & potential Investors, Industry & Company Analysts, M&A Advisory Firms, Strategy & Management Consulting Firms, PE Firms, Venture Capitalists, Financing & Leasing Companies, Researchers and all those associated with the industry.



For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3minm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900