Welcome to participate in Aktia’s virtual session on Thursday 28 May 2020 from 11:00 to 11:45. Lasse Corin, Aktia's new chief economist, will discuss the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis on the Finnish economy. More information about Lasse Corin can be found in our previous press release.



The following topics will be discussed:

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on public economy

The indebtedness of the public sector

Finland will hold debt elections in 2023

Time: Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 11:00 to 11:45

Location: Microsoft Teams virtual environment

Aktia will publish the Market Commentary at 10:00 on the same day.

The event will be held in Finnish, questions are welcomed also in English and Swedish.

Register at koncernkommunikation@aktia.fi no later than Thursday 28 May at 9.00 am, after which you will get a link to the Microsoft Teams event. If you have any questions before the event, please direct those to the same address.

Welcome!

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.