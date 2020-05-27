Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the childcare industry, "COVID-19 Insights: Childcare Centers Essential to Reopen Economy"



Lack of childcare may be the biggest barrier to reopening the economy as parents are being asked to return to work before many childcare centers reopen. Even where childcare centers were not required to close, many found themselves with no choice due to lack of demand as the coronavirus kept children and parents at home. In some cases, childcare centers stayed open to care for the children of essential workers only. Many introduced new precautions such as temperature checks before entry, limiting class sizes, staggered drop off and pick up times and compulsory face masks for staff.



As more businesses reopen, demand for childcare will rise. However, in order to comply with social distancing requirements, childcare centers will have to limit the number of children they can care for. This could reduce the number of childcare places available. Childcare centers may also face additional costs when they reopen such as personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies and in some cases additional staff to allow them to maintain smaller class sizes. US daycare providers are eligible for funding under the CARES Act however some providers fear that the current level of funding will not be enough to allow them to continue to operate.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "COVID-19 Insights: Childcare Centers Essential to Reopen Economy"

