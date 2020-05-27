RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



Revenues for the first quarter of the year 2020 amounted to $7.5 million, slightly below the revenues of the comparable quarter last year, which amounted to $7.8 million. Revenues for the first quarter of the year 2020 included a small amount of revenues from the Robotics business line, which was acquired in June 2019. Revenues from the Robotics business are recognized upon completion of work.

The gross profit margin for the first quarter of the year 2020 improved to 22.5% of revenues compared to 21.3% of revenues in the comparable quarter last year.

Operating expenses for the first quarter of the year 2020 amounted to $1.58 million compared to $1.48 million in the comparable quarter last year. The increase in expenses was due to the Robotics business.

Operating income for the first quarter of the year 2020 amounted to $110,000 compared to $176,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

Net income for the first quarter of the year 2020 amounted to $54,000 compared to $156,000 in the comparable quarter last year.

During the third and fourth quarters of the year 2019, the Company generated a net loss so the results of the first quarter of the year 2020 represent a return to profitability.

EBITDA for the first quarter of the year 2020 amounted to $228,000 compared to $265,000 in the comparable quarter last year. EBITDA reconciliation is presented along with the GAAP financials at the end of this document.

Eyal Cohen, CEO, stated, "The first quarter results reflect the initial impact of the cost reduction plan that we have executed during the first quarter of this year and outstanding performance of our RFID and Supply Chain business. However, the Robotics business line, generated a net loss of approximately $300,000 in the first quarter of the year and as such presents our primary challenge. We are targeting the U.S. market for the development of our Robotics business, and during the first quarter of the year we have conducted significant sales and marketing activities in the U.S. Unfortunately, the COVID 19 situation in the U.S. has caused delays in the sales cycle and made our task more challenging. We expect that the burn rate of the Robotics business to decrease in next quarters and to turn profitable by the first quarter of 2021, if we are successful in our continuing efforts to develop a strong U.S. client base for its products."



Outlook

Mr. Cohen added, "We have a $12.6 million backlog as of March 31, 2020, for delivery in the year 2020, and are successfully implementing our cost reduction plan. On this basis, we expect that in 2020 our revenues will grow as compared to the year 2019 and that we will be profitable."

About BOS

BOS is a global provider of intelligent systems and services for production and logistics. BOS' Robotics and RFID Division, offers intelligent robotics and RFID systems for industrial and logistics processes and retail store management. BOS' Supply Chain Division provides electronic components, mainly for the aerospace, defense, and other industries worldwide. Its services include the consolidation of electronic components from a vast number of suppliers, long term scheduling, and kitting.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2019 ( Unaudited ) (Audited) Revenues $ 7,468 $ 7,763 $ 33,817 Cost of revenues 5,784 6,113 27,159 Gross profit 1,684 1,650 6,658 Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 18 - - Sales and marketing 1,107 901 4,064 General and administrative 449 573 2,255 Impairment of intangible assets - - 356 Impairment of Goodwill - - 614 Total operating costs and expenses 1,574 1,474 7,289 Operating Income (loss) 110 176 (631 ) Financial expenses, net (56 ) (2 ) (330 ) Income before taxes on income 54 174 (961 ) Taxes on income (tax benefit) - 18 (48 ) Net income (loss) $ 54 $ 156 $ (913 ) Basic and diluted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ (0.23 ) Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share 4,258 3,648 4,053 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share 4,258 3,648 4,059





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,065 $ 339 Restricted bank deposits 237 240 Trade receivables 8,633 10,063 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,105 1,273 Inventories 5,727 5,407 Total current assets 16,767 17,322 LONG-TERM ASSETS 147 155 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,211 1,257 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS, NET 801 720 OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 573 598 GOODWILL 5,147 5,147 Total assets $ 24,646 $ 25,199





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ( Unaudited ) ( Audited ) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Short term loans and current maturities of long term loans $ 1,194 $ 664 Revolving bank credit 216 - Operating lease liabilities, current 526 551 Trade payables 5,320 6,503 Employees and payroll accruals 806 1,007 Deferred revenues 871 836 Advances net of inventory in progress 95 29 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 345 419 Total current liabilities 9,373 10,009 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 2,001 2,041 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 344 289 Accrued severance pay 309 303 Total long-term liabilities 2,654 2,633 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 12,619 12,557 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 24,646 $ 25,199





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2019 Operating income (loss) $ 110 $ 176 $ (631 ) Add: Impairment of Goodwill and other intangible assets - - 970 Amortization of intangible assets 26 5 79 Stock based compensation 21 19 81 Depreciation 71 65 277 EBITDA $ 228 $ 265 $ 776





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID and

Mobile

Solutions Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated RFID and

Mobile

Solutions Supply

Chain

Solutions Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended March 31,

2020 Three months ended March 31,

2019 Revenues $ 3,409 $ 4,081 $ (22 ) $ 7,468 $ 3,776 $ 4,039 $ (52 ) $ 7,763 Gross profit $ 826 $ 858 $ - $ 1,684 $ 800 $ 850 $ - $ 1,650



