The risk and compliance management application is expected to hold the largest market size

Risk management has become a necessity for seamless business functioning.Taking timely inputs from incident and risk register; analyzing, identifying, monitoring, and controlling the risk; implementing risk impact analysis; and prioritizing the risks to enterprises are some of the major functionalities of risk management software.



Enterprises with improper implementation of risk management programs are liable to risks, such as paying large amounts in penalties for not conforming to regulatory requirements and reeling under financial crises due to the mismanagement of financial controls or from natural calamities, such as earthquakes, fire, and flooding.



Small and medium enterprises segment is expected to register a higher growth rate during the forecast period

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) have comparatively lesser data to process and a fewer rules to comply with; thus, RegTech is less popular among SMEs.Overall, till the late 1990s and the beginning of 2000, SMEs were not compelled to integrate regulation-based technology.



They also did not have to redirect resources from everyday tasks to prepare for audits. SMEs were also not obliged to alter their approaches of functioning to comply with government mandates unlike publicly traded companies that have to document processes for regulations and have them confirmed by external auditors.



Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest growing RegTech market owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, high investments for digital transformation, rapid expansion of domestic enterprises, extensive development of infrastructure, and increasing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of countries. Rapidly growing economies, such as China, Japan, Singapore, and India, are implementing FinTech solutions in various business processes to provide effective solutions.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the RegTech marketplace.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 20%, and Others – 35%

• By Region: North America – 35%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 15%



Major vendors offering RegTech solutions include Accuity (US), ACTICO (Germany), Ascent (US), Ayasdi (US), Broadridge (US), Chainalysis (US), ComplyAdvantage (UK), Deloitte (UK), Fenergo (Ireland), London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) (UK), IdentityMind (US), IBM (US), Jumio (US), MetricStream (US), Nice Actimize (US), Pole Star (UK), PwC (UK), Thomson Reuters (Canada), Trulioo (Canada), and Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the RegTech market with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research coverage

The market study covers the RegTech market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments by component (solutions and services), application (risk and compliance management, identity management, regulatory reporting, regulatory intelligence), organization size, deployment type, vertical, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



