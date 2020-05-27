Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dietary Fibers Market by Type (Soluble and Insoluble), Application (Functional Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Feed), Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Legumes, Cereals & Grains, and Nuts & Seeds), Processing Treatment, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global dietary fibers market is estimated to be valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5% in terms of value. Key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), DuPont (US), Cargill (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle (UK), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

Factors such as the growing environmental concerns & rise in demand for dietary supplements are projected to drive the growth of the dietary fibers market during the forecast period. However, the growth of the dietary fibers market is inhibited by factors, such as high adaption costs involved for small & medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of dietary fibers inhibits the growth of this market.

By type, the soluble fibers segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The soluble type of dietary fibers is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13% in terms of value. Food scientists and manufacturers are looking for new and innovative applications of dietary fiber in various segments. Water-soluble dietary fiber is one of the crucial types of dietary fiber. It consists of inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, fructooligosaccharides, galactooligosaccharides, and corn fiber. It delays gastric emptying and regulates blood sugar level; it lowers the cholesterol level as well.

By application, the functional food & beverages segment is estimated to account for the largest share.

Based on applications, the dietary fiber ingredients are continuously improved to provide an enhanced taste and texture to the recipes that are further modified to blend easily with the different functional foods. Therefore, dietary fibers can attribute to various functional properties added to the food. Also, the incorporation of dietary fiber adds to the shelf-life of the product, along with the improvement of the textural and sensory characteristics, owing to their water-binding capacity, gel-forming ability, fat mimetic, anti-sticking, anti-clumping, texturizing, and thickening effects.

By region, the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing dietary fibers market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3%. Dietary fibers are the part of the plant which, when consumed, remains indigestible by the gastrointestinal enzymes. It is beneficial for the digestive health; the regular use of dietary fibers either in raw form through fruits, vegetables, and grains or through supplements seems to reduce and prevent health problems such as constipation, high cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and various other cardiovascular diseases.

The young population in the Asia Pacific region is keen on experimenting with the new products, while also being more health-conscious. With the rise in the per capita income and lower availability of time to prepare meals, consumers are looking for options that are ready-to-eat and healthy as well.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Dietary Fibers Market

4.2 Dietary Fibers Market: Major Regional Submarkets

4.3 North America: Dietary Fiber Market, by Application & Key Country

4.4 Dietary Fiber Market, by Source & Region

4.5 Dietary Fiber Market, by Application

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Health Benefits Offered by Dietary Fibers

5.2.1.2 Growth in Demand for Fiber Supplements

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Saturated Water Stability & Reactivity

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Applications of Dietary Fibers in the Form of Fortified Snacks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Variable Standards and Guidelines Across Regional Regulatory Bodies

5.3 Value Chain

5.4 Yc and Ycc Shift

5.5 Regulations

5.5.1 Prosky Method

5.5.2 McCleary Method

5.5.3 Rapid Integrated Total Dietary Fiber

6 Dietary Fibers Market, by Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fruits & Vegetables

6.2.1 Apple

6.2.1.1 High Fiber Content Makes Apple Grow in Demand in the Dietary Fibers Market

6.2.2 Banana

6.2.2.1 Easy Availability and High Nutritional Content have Resulted in the Growing Demand for Banana

6.2.3 Pear

6.2.3.1 Rise in Awareness Among People Regarding Diabetes Has Resulted in Higher Consumption of Pears

6.2.4 Grapefruit

6.2.4.1 Increase in Importance of Gut Health Has Resulted in High Growth of Grapefruit

6.2.5 Raspberry

6.2.5.1 the Growing Awareness About Anti-Oxidant Properties Has Resulted in Higher Demand for Raspberries

6.2.6 Garlic

6.2.6.1 High Demand for Inulin Has Increased the Demand for Garlic in the Dietary Fibers Market

6.2.7 Okra

6.2.7.1 Increase in Awareness About Diet Management will Enhance the Demand for Okra

6.2.8 Carrot

6.2.8.1 Growth in Awareness About the Fiber Content in Carrot will Drive the Market for Carrots

6.2.9 Potato

6.2.9.1 Growing Demand for Starch-Based Food will Increase the Demand for Potato

6.2.10 Beet

6.2.10.1 Growth in Demand for Iron-Rich Food will Increase the Demand for Beet

6.3 Cereals & Grains

6.3.1 Soy

6.3.1.1 Growth in Awareness Among People Regarding Benefits Provided by Soy Especially in Weight Management Plans

6.3.2 Oats

6.3.2.1 Increase in Demand for Healthy Grains will Drive the Demand for Oats

6.3.3 Wheat

6.3.3.1 Increase in Demand for Multi-Grain Food Products will Drive the Demand for Wheat

6.3.4 Rice

6.3.4.1 Rise in Demand for Rice-Based Fibers will Drive the Market for Rice in the Dietary Fibers Market

6.3.5 Barley

6.3.5.1 Increase in the Consumption of Grain-Based Food will Drive the Demand for Barley

6.4 Legumes

6.4.1 Beans

6.4.1.1 Growth in the Application of Beans for Multiple Food & Beverage Usage will Drive the Demand

6.4.2 Corn

6.4.2.1 Rise in Demand for Healthier Diet will Drive the Demand for Corn

6.4.3 Peas

6.4.3.1 Growth in the Application of Peas Across Multiple Industries will Drive the Demand for Peas

6.5 Nuts & Seeds

6.5.1 Almond

6.5.1.1 Growth in Demand for Superfoods will Drive the Market for Almonds

6.5.2 Peanuts

6.5.2.1 Increase in Awareness About Nuts-Based Foods will Drive the Demand for Peanuts

6.5.3 Psyllium

6.5.3.1 High Fiber Content will Drive the Demand for Psyllium

6.5.4 Flaxseeds

6.5.4.1 Increase in Awareness About Nuts and Seeds Induced Food Products will Drive the Demand for Flaxseeds

6.5.5 Sunflower Seeds

6.5.5.1 Increase in the Application of Natural Products will Drive the Market for Sunflower Seeds in the Dietary Fiber Market

7 Dietary Fibers Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Daily Intake of Dietary Fibers

7.3 Health Programs to Increase the Intake of Dietary Fiber

7.4 Soluble Dietary Fibers

7.4.1 Inulin

7.4.1.1 Growth in Application Across the Food & Beverage Industry will Drive the Demand for Inulin

7.4.2 Pectin

7.4.2.1 Growth in Demand for Plant-Based Fibers will Drive the Demand for Pectin

7.4.3 Polydextrose

7.4.3.1 Growth in the Application As a Sugar Substitute in the Food & Beverage Industry will Drive the Demand for Polydextrose

7.4.4 Beta-Glucan

7.4.4.1 Rise in Awareness Among People Regarding Health Benefits of Beta-Glucan will Drive the Demand for the Product

7.4.5 Fructooligosaccharides

7.4.5.1 Increase in Applications in the Snacks Industry will Drive the Demand for Fructooligosaccharides

7.4.6 Galactooligosaccharides

7.4.6.1 Increase in Awareness Among People Regarding Metabolism and Gut Health will Drive the Demand for Galactooligosaccharides

7.4.7 Corn Fiber

7.4.7.1 the Rise in the Application of Corn Fiber in the Food Industry will Drive Its Market Demand

7.4.8 Other Soluble Dietary Fibers

7.4.8.1 Increase in the Application of Fiber Across Different Industry Verticals will Drive the Growth of the Segment

7.5 Insoluble Fibers

7.5.1 Cellulose

7.5.1.1 Rise in the Application in Gel-Based Format is Expected to Drive the Demand for Cellulose

7.5.2 Hemicellulose

7.5.2.1 Growing Application of Hemicellulose As a Food Supplement is Expected to Drive the Demand

7.5.3 Chitin & Chitosan

7.5.3.1 Rise in Application of the Chitin & Chitosan in Biomedical Applications is Expected to Drive the Demand

7.5.4 Lignin

7.5.4.1 Usage of Lignin Across the Materials Industry is Expected to Drive the Demand

7.5.5 Fiber/Bran

7.5.5.1 Growth in Demand for Fiber-Based Snack Bars will Drive the Demand for Fiber/Bran

7.5.6 Resistant Starch

7.5.6.1 Increase in Indigestion Problems Among People Across Demographics will Drive the Demand for Resistant Starch

7.5.7 Other Insoluble Dietary Fibers

7.5.7.1 Rise in Demand for Fiber-Rich Products for Improving Gut Health Has Driven the Demand for Other Insoluble Fibers

8 Dietary Fiber Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Functional Food & Beverages

8.2.1 Dairy Products

8.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Prebiotic Products will Drive the Demand for Fibers in Dairy Products

8.2.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

8.2.2.1 Increase in the Application of Health Ingredients in Confectionery will Drive the Demand in This Segment

8.2.3 Breakfast Cereals

8.2.3.1 Increase in Demand for Breakfast Snack Bars will Drive the Growth of the Segment

8.2.4 Meat Products

8.2.4.1 Rise in Demand for Processed Meat will Drive the Demand for Dietary Fibers in the Meat Industry

8.2.5 Snacks

8.2.5.1 Increase in Demand for Ready-To-Eat Snacks that are Healthy and Tasty will Drive the Demand for Dietary Fibers in Snacks

8.2.6 Beverages

8.2.6.1 High Demand for Healthier Drink Alternatives will Drive the Market for Dietary Fibers in Beverages

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.3.1 Dietary Fibers are Gaining Popularity As Sustainable Raw Materials for Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Feed

8.4.1 High Awareness About Nutrient-Rich Livestock Feed will Drive the Application of Dietary Fibers in This Segment

8.5 Other Applications

8.5.1 Rise in Demand from the Food & Beverage Industry will Contribute to the Growth of Dietary Fibers

9 Dietary Fibers Market, by Processing Treatment

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Extrusion Cooking

9.2.1 Extrusion Method is Basically Used for Cereals and Legumes

9.3 Canning

9.3.1 Canning Increases the Shelf Life of the Product

9.4 Grinding

9.4.1 Grinding Increases the Physiological Characteristic of the Product

9.5 Boiling

9.5.1 Boiling Increases the Soluble Fiber Content in the Product

9.6 Frying

9.6.1 Frying Decreases the Starch Content in the Product

10 Dietary Fibers Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 Us

10.2.1.1 Increase in Usage of Dietary Fiber As a Raw Material in the Pharmaceutical Industry is Driving the Market for Dietary Fiber

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rise in Consumption of Convenience Food is Expected to Drive the Market for Dietary Fiber

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Multiple Health Benefits of Dietary Fiber are Expected to Drive Its Market Growth

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany is the Dominating Market for Dietary Fiber

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market is Dominated by the Local and Regional Players

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.3.1 High-Fiber Food and Beverages are Popular in the Country Due to an Increase in the Vegan Population

10.3.4 Uk

10.3.4.1 Increase in the Consumption of Dietary Fiber is Due to a Rise in the Elderly Population

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Dietary Fiber is Recommended by the Spanish Government and Health Agency to Prevent and Reduce Cardiovascular Diseases

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China is the Fastest-Growing Market for the Asia Pacific Region for Dietary Fibers Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 the Dietary Fiber Supplements and Fortified Food are Going to Drive the Market

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Government Initiatives and Campaigns will Drive the Consumer Demand of the Dietary Fiber-Based Food Applications

10.4.4 Australia & New Zealand

10.4.4.1 the Change Toward a Healthy Lifestyle will Give Opportunities to the Manufacturers

10.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Rise in Health Awareness Among the General Population is Fueling the Market for Dietary Fibers

10.5.2 Chile

10.5.2.1 High Growth Potential for Dietary Fibers in the Region is Driving Its Market Growth

10.5.3 Rest of South America

10.5.3.1 Rise in Consumption of Healthy Food Products, in Turn, is Driving the Market for Dietary Fibers

10.6 Rest of the World (Row)

10.6.1 Middle East

10.6.1.1 Changes in Preferences of People to Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle are Driving the Market for Dietary Fibers

10.6.2 Africa

10.6.2.1 Rise in Demand for Organic and Alternative Food Products

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

11.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.2 Innovators

11.2.3 Visionary Leaders

11.2.4 Emerging Companies

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019 (Startup/Sme)

11.5.1 Progressive Companies

11.5.2 Starting Blocks

11.5.3 Responsive Companies

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies

11.6 Strength of Product Portfolio (Startup/Sme)

11.7 Business Strategy Excellence (Startup/Sme)

11.8 Competitive Scenario

11.8.1 Expansions & Investments

11.8.2 Agreements, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

11.8.3 New Product Launches

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Beneo

12.2 ADM

12.3 Lonza

12.4 Cargill

12.5 DuPont

12.6 Roquette Freres

12.7 Ingredion Incorporated

12.8 Puris

12.9 Emsland

12.10 Kerry Group PLC

12.11 The Green Labs LLC

12.12 Nexira

12.13 Tate & Lyle

12.14 Nutri Pea Ltd.

12.15 Farbest Brands

12.16 R & S Blumos

12.17 J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH

12.18 A & B Ingredients

12.19 AGT Foods

12.20 Batory Foods

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kkqx5g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900