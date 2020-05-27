Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "M-Commerce - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the M-Commerce market worldwide will grow by a projected US$5.1 Trillion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%.



M-Commerce, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 23.8% and reach a market size of US$6.6 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The M-Commerce market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17.5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$188.6 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$168.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the M-Commerce segment will reach a market size of US$273.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the M-Commerce market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 27.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$849.6 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing M-Commerce market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mobile Communications Industry: A Prelude

Key Milestones in Telecom Industry

Recent Market Activity

M-Commerce Brings Mobile Transactional Services into Spotlight

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

China at the Forefront of Growth in M-Commerce Market

Rapid Growth of E-Commerce Market: Positive Implications for M-Commerce Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

M-Commerce Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Alibaba Group (China)

Amazon.com, Inc. (USA)

Apple, Inc. (USA)

Branding Brand (USA)

Evine Live, Inc. (USA)

eBay, Inc. (USA)

Fandango, Inc. (USA)

International Business Machines Corporation (USA)

Moovweb Intergalactic (USA)

Netbiscuits (Germany)

Otto Group (Germany)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Phunware, Inc. (USA)

QVC, Inc. (USA)

Sevenval Technologies GmbH (Germany)

SiteMinis, Inc. (USA)

Skava (USA)

Target Corporation (USA)

Unbound Commerce (USA)

Usablenet, Inc. (USA)

VeriFone Systems, Inc. (USA)

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Phones: A Strong Growth Driver

Changing Consumer Mobile Usage Habits Encourage Market Growth

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: A Strong Growth Driver for M-Commerce

Spiraling Mobile Broadband Subscriptions Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Growing Penetration of 4G LTE Network Technology: An Opportunity for M-Commerce Market

M-Commerce to Become the Core Aspect of Marketing Strategies

User Engagement Remains the Focal Point

Mobile Apps Emerge as the Preferred Form of M-Commerce

Select Mobile Applications for M-Commerce

Rising Significance of Progressive Web Apps for Retailers and Brands

Technology Advancements Augur Well for M-Commerce Market

Innovations in Payment Technologies Benefits Market Performance

Latest Technologies Set to Transform M-Commerce Market

M-Commerce Market

Location-Based Marketing

Mobile Retargeting

Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality on Mobile

Mobile SEO

AI, Chatbots, and Shopping Assistants

Internet of Things (IoT)

Mobile Image Recognition (MIR) Technology

Personalized Push Notifications

Near Field Communication (NFC) Technology

Analytics Tools and Predictive Technologies

Trends Transforming the Smartphone-based Shopping Market

Mobile AR Applications: A Key Enabler of M-Commerce

Strong Growth Projected for Mobile AR in Virtual Product Display Applications

Rising Investments in AR for Mobile Marketing and Brand Building Augurs Well for the Market

Technology Advancements Enable Seamless Convergence of Mobile AR and M-Commerce

AI Technology Presents Tremendous Potential for Innovation in M-Commerce Market

Chatbots

Visual Search and Listen

Consumer Insights

Recommendation Engines

M-Commerce Payments Market: Riding on the Success of M-Commerce Market

Biometrics Make Inroads into the M-Commerce Market

Biometric Payment Cards: Providing Additional Security

Location-Based Services: Significant Opportunity for M-Commerce Service Providers

Post-Purchase M-Commerce: A New User Engagement Tool

SoLoMo: The New Buzzword

Cloud: The New Paradigm for M-Commerce

Mobile Banking: An Intensifying Mobile Data Traffic Stream

Mobile Payments: A Large Revenue Generator

Consumer Desire for Convenience in POS Payments Drives Adoption of NFC-Based Mobile Wallets

Mobile Money Flourishes in Developing Countries

Growth Drivers in the Mobile Money Market

Growing Prominence of Mobile Advertising Favors the M-Commerce Market

Mobile Advertising In a Nutshell

Mobile Ticketing on the Rise

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects

Millennials Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Segment for M-Commerce Market

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Women Dominate the M-Commerce Marketplace

Service Affordability: A Key Factor Driving Growth

Data Privacy and Security: A Major Concern

Rising Popularity of Mobile Commerce Threatens Traditional Retailers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

