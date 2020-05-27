Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cover Glass - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Cover Glass market worldwide will grow by a projected 739.6 Million Units, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.



Cover Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 4.2% and reach a market size of 3 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Cover Glass market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over 34.7 Million Units to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over 32.8 Million Units worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Cover Glass segment will reach a market size of 201.5 Million Units by the close of the analysis period.



Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Cover Glass market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 4.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 134 Million Units in terms of addressable market opportunity.



Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Cover Glass market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Display Cover Glass: An Essential Component of Electronic Devices

Recent Market Activity

Toughened Display Cover Glass: Offering Protection & Safety to Screens of Electronics Devices

Smartphones Segment Leads Cover Glass Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cover Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Corning Incorporated (US)

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Schott AG (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Touchscreen Devices: Growth Prospects for Cover Glass Market

Mobile Phones - Using Strengthened Cover Glass for Enhanced Protection

Rising Sales of Smartphones to Stimulate Cover Glass Market

Increasing Screen Size of Mobile Devices Aids Market Growth

Smartwatches - An Opportunity for Cover Glass Market

Stable Sales of High-End Models to Sustain Growth in Tablet Cover Glass

Cover Glass for TVs: Limited Growth Opportunities for Adoption of Cover Glass

Advanced Glass Technologies to Transform Consumer Appliances Market

Corning Introduces New Technology to Make Devices Shatter & Scratch Proof

Sapphire Display Cover Glass: A Technology Whose Time is Yet to Come

Diamond-Adorned Smartphones: The Next Revolution in Cover Glass Technology

Screen Damage & Replacement Sales Augur Well for Cover Glass Market

2.5D Display Glass Finds Increased Acceptance among Device Manufacturers

Device Makers Begin to Adopt 3D Touch Cover Glass

Advancements in Plastic to Pose Challenge for Display Cover Glass Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 10

