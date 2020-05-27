Ordinary General Meeting in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA was held today, Wednesday 27 May 2020. All items were resolved in accordance with the Boards Calling Notice and the Nomination Committee's recommendations.

The General Shareholders Meeting approved to distribute a dividend of NOK 1.50 per share. The dividend will be paid on 8 June 2020 and shall be paid to the shareholders who are registered shareholders of Lerøy Seafood Group ASA as of 27 May 2020.

The shares in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA will be traded ex-dividend from and including 28 May 2020.

The General Shareholders Meeting further approved to authorise the Board of Directors to pay additional up to NOK 0.80 per share as dividend before the end of the present year.

See translated attached copy of the minutes of the Ordinary General Shareholders Meeting in Lerøy Seafood Group ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

