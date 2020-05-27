Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marketing Resource Management (MRM) Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Consumer Goods and Retail, BFSI, and Manufacturing), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The MRM market is estimated to be USD 2,856 million in 2019 and projected to reach USD 4,996 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period.

Factors driving the market growth are benefits of modular suites with interconnected solutions and third-party integrations, need for ensuring brand and regulatory compliance, and the need for reducing cycle time projections through content deduplication and distribution. However, factors, such as lack of trust in new marketing technologies and the dilemma of choosing the right and comprehensive platform, are expected to pose challenges in the implementation of MRM solutions.



Cloud deployment type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Most of the organizations want access to ostensibly infinite resources with rising technology infusion and an increase in data, and hence, they are increasingly moving towards adopting cloud-based technologies. The cloud deployment model is mostly adopted by the organizations that want rapid implementation, reduced setup, and operational cost. Owing to this, many leading MRM solution providers, such as SAP, SAS, Aprimo, Workfront, and HCL Technologies, are focusing on improving their cloud portfolio, which is another factor that aids to the increase in the adoption of a cloud deployment model for MRM solutions.



Consumer goods and retail industry vertical to hold the highest share during the forecast period



Rising competition and dynamic consumer demands compel consumer goods and retail industry to improve their marketing strategies for enabling enhanced customer experience continuously. With this, organizations across the consumer goods and retail industry are increasingly deploying MRM solutions to improve the allocation of their marketing budgets, optimize vendor, partner, and marketing content management, and streamline the campaign execution and content localization. Furthermore, to adhere to various regulations prevailing in the industry and the need for improving customer and supplier experiences, are various other factors for the high adoption of MRM solutions among consumer goods and retail companies.



APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The high growth of the market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) can be attributed to the high consumer spending and internet penetration, rising number of business processes, springing startups having limited IT budgets, and increasing adoption of cloud technologies. Furthermore, various global MRM solution providers, including Oracle, IBM, SAP, MRMcore, and Informatica, have their businesses in the region due to the region's low-cost benefits and high availability of the workforce, with which adoption of MRM solutions is expected to increase rapidly in future across the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Global Market, By Industry Vertical

4.3 Marketing Resource Management Market: Major Countries



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits of Modular Suites With Interconnected Solutions and Third-Party Integrations

5.2.1.2 Growing Need for Ensuring Brand and Regulatory Compliance

5.2.1.3 Indispensable Requirements for Reducing the Cycle Time Projections Through Content Deduplication and Distribution

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Upfront Cost Associated With New Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Scope of Expansion for Emerging Market Players Due to Divestiture of A Few Major Marketing Resource Management Businesses

5.2.3.2 Emerging Technology Solutions Driven By Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Deliver Sustainable Omnichannel Experience

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Trust On New Marketing Technologies

5.2.4.2 Dilemma of Choosing the Right and Comprehensive Platform

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Case 1: Improving Marketing Budget Utilization Through Monitoring of Marketing Spend and Identification of Resource Wastage

5.3.2 Case 2: Eliminating Duplicate Systems to Reduce Cost and Cycle Time Projections and Increase Direct Marketing Output

5.3.3 Case 3: Achieving Asset Centralization and Consistent Brand Compliance Across Geographies to Improve Marketing Performance



6 Marketing Resource Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Solutions: Market Drivers

6.2.2 Planning and Budgeting Management

6.2.3 Asset Management

6.2.4 Channel Marketing Management

6.2.5 Performance Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Services: Market Drivers

6.3.2 Consulting and Implementation

6.3.3 Training, Support, and Maintenance



7 Marketing Resource Management Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.2.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

7.3.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers



8 Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.2.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

8.3 Cloud

8.3.1 Cloud: Market Drivers



9 Marketing Resource Management Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.2.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance: Market Drivers

9.3 Consumer Goods and Retail

9.3.1 Consumer Goods and Retail: Market Drivers

9.4 Manufacturing

9.4.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

9.5 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services

9.5.1 Information Technology and Information Technology-Enabled Services: Market Driver

9.6 Telecommunications

9.6.1 Telecommunications: Market Drivers

9.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7.1 Healthcare and Life Sciences: Market Drivers

9.8 Media and Entertainment

9.8.1 Media and Entertainment: Market Drivers

9.9 Travel and Hospitality

9.9.1 Travel and Hospitality: Market Drivers

9.10 Education

9.10.1 Services: Market Drivers

9.11 Energy and Utilities

9.11.1 Energy and Utilities: Market Drivers

9.12 Others



10 Marketing Resource Management Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

10.2.2 United States

10.2.3 Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

10.3.2 United Kingdom

10.3.3 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers

10.4.2 India

10.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

10.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

10.6.2 Brazil

10.6.3 Rest of Latin America



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 New Product/Solution Launches and Product Enhancements

11.2.2 Partnerships and Agreements

11.2.3 Acquisitions

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.3 Innovators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Sap

12.3 Sas

12.4 Aprimo

12.5 Brandmaker

12.6 Workfront

12.7 Hcl Technologies

12.8 Oracle

12.9 Allocadia

12.10 Percolate

12.11 Adobe

12.12 Infor

12.13 Northplains

12.14 Broadridge

12.15 Sitecore

12.16 Contentserv

12.17 Bynder

12.18 Censhare

12.19 Marcomcentral

12.20 Elateral

12.21 Capital Id

12.22 Wedia

12.23 Newscred

12.24 Inmotionnow

12.25 Simple

12.26 Right to Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wkxt23

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900