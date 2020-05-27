New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Servo Motors and Drives Market by Offering, Product Type, System, Voltage, Communication Protocol, Brake Technology, Material of Construction, Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230311/?utm_source=GNW





Software and services segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The software and services segment of the servo motors and drives market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Servo software are used for various purposes, such as installation setup, networking, motion controlling, and other configuration requirements.



The software also have real-time diagnostic capabilities to detect the presence of any critical emergency in the system and inform the operator about it instantly. The development of independent networking software for motion control and process control machines to help in their seamless integration with servo motors and drives is expected to lead to an increase in the demand for software and services.



Servo motors segment of accounted for largest share of servo motors and drives market in 2019

In 2019, the servo motors segment accounted for the largest share of the servo motors and drives market.Servo motors are further segmented into AC servo motors and DC servo motors.



AC servo motors provide the benefits of high torque per weight, efficiency, reliability, and low frequency noise, which make them favorable for varied applications across diverse end-user industries.AC motors such as synchronous AC servo motors with permanent magnet offer a high level of accuracy and precision, making them suitable for equipment such as drill bits packaging machines, injection molding machines, and speed controllers machine used in the packaging industry.



DC servo motors are commonly used in applications that require low power output as they are cost effective in comparison to AC servo motors for such applications.



Based on system, rotary system segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The rotary system segment of servo motors and drives market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period.Rotary servo motors allow interaction between all magnets and the windings in all positions.



This results in low installation costs of the rotary servo motor in comparison with linear servo motor.Rotary servo motors offer benefits such as high-resolution precision feedback, low energy consumption, high response, and high torque density.



This makes rotary servo motors useful for applications in packaging, healthcare, and automotive & transportation industries. Advancements in rotary system-based servo motors and drives, including the introduction of stainless steel, food-grade, ingression protection (IP)-grade, and hygienic servo motors, have led to an increasing demand from industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and petrochemicals.



Based on brake technology, permanent magnet segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The permanent magnet brake technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.Permanent magnet brakes are small and lightweight, resulting in large torque per size density.



This makes them highly useful for applications requiring almost zero backlash, such as pick-and-place robots and other applications in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry. The increased use of permanent magnet brakes in industries such as automotive & transportation, pharmaceutical & healthcare, textile, and packaging has propelled their market growth.



Based on communication protocol, industrial Ethernet segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR from 2020 to 2025.

Based on communication protocol, the industrial ethernet segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Protocols such as EtherCAT, Ethernet/IP, PROFINET, POWERLINK, SERCOS III, and CC-Link IE, that provide real-time control are based on the industrial Ethernet architecture.



Industrial Ethernet is mostly suited for industrial environments with harsh conditions where the factory components and equipment are exposed to extreme temperatures, humidity, and vibration.Industrial Ethernet offers various benefits such as higher speed, increased connection distance, and the ability to connect more nodes in comparison with other network protocols.



These benefits make industrial Ethernet highly suitable for industrial applications.



APAC is projected to hold largest share of servo motors and drives market in 2025

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the servo motors and drives market in 2025.Massive investments in industrial automation to enhance the operations of the manufacturing industry are driving the growth of the servo motors and drives market in the region.



This has led to growing industrialization along with the rising use of robots to achieve high productivity and efficiency in industrial applications.The high demand for consumer electronics, including smartphones, home appliances, smart home devices, and wearable devices, has resulted in the adoption of flexible flow line manufacturing processes, including the use of robot arms, which is expected to further drive the demand for servo motors and drives in the region.



The demand for energy-efficient automobiles such as electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles owing to the formulation of environment norms by governments of different countries has also led to the high adoption of DC servo motors in the APAC region. These factors are projected to boost the adoption of servo motors and drives in the APAC region.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 70%, Tier 2 = 20%, and Tier 3 = 10%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 30%, Directors = 30%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 40%

• By Region: APAC = 45%, Americas = 25%, Europe = 20%, and RoW = 10%



Major players profiled in this report:

• Yaskawa Electric

• Siemens AG

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Schneider Electric

• Rockwell Automation

• ABB

• Nidec

• FANUC

• Delta Electronics

• Fuji Electric



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the servo motors and drives market based on offering, product type, system, voltage, communication protocol, brake technology, material of construction, industry, and region.Based on offering, the servo motors and drives market has been segmented into hardware and software and services.



Based on product type, the market has been segmented into servo motors and servo drives.Based on system, the market has been divided into linear and rotary system.



Based on voltage, the market has been classified into low, medium, and high voltage.Based on communication protocol, the market has been divided into fieldbus, industrial Ethernet, and wireless.



Based on brake technology, the market has been segmented into spring, permanent magnet, and others. Based on material of construction, the servo motors and drives market has been classified into stainless steel and others. Based on industry, the market has been segmented into automotive & transportation, electronics & semiconductor, food processing, packaging, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, petrochemicals, printing & paper, textile, and other industries, such as energy & power, cement, steel, and furniture & wood. The servo motors and drives market has been studied for APAC, Americas, Europe, and RoW.



Reasons to buy the report



The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the servo motors and drives market comprehensively, and provides the closest approximations for the overall size of the market, as well as its segments and subsegments.

2. The report is expected to help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information about key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report aims at helping stakeholders in obtaining an improved understanding of their competitors and gaining insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem of the market, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, partnerships, and acquisitions adopted by the leading market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04230311/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001