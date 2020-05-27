Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Guide - Companies, Drugs, Phases, Subjects, Current Status and Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This global clinical trial report provides a complete list of trials completed, ongoing, and planned for COVID-19. It presents an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 clinical trials across markets and companies. The research work is for providing a complete understanding of the trends in COVID-19.
The report covers a key snapshot of trial trends, enrollment trends, success trends, locations and other trends.
It also segments the COVID-19 clinical trials by:
The report also identifies the potential drug candidates under development for the treatment of COVID-19.
The research work is prepared through extensive and continuous research on COVID-19 trials from over 1,500 sources including company websites, conferences and presentations, scientific journals, country wise and global clinical trial registries, news, health and science departments among others.
Report Scope and Coverage
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Overview, 2020
1.2 Premium Insights into Clinical Trials
1.2.1 COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Region
1.2.2 Average Enrollment of COVID-19 Clinical Trials
1.2.3 Companies participating in Trials
1.2.4 Drugs under Study for COVID-19 Treatment, 2020
2. Region-wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
2.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.2 Europe COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.3 North America COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.4 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
2.5 South and Central America COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country
3. COVID-19 Clinical Trial Trends
3.1 Start Year wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
3.2 Phase wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
3.3 Trial Status wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
3.4 Trial Type wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials
4. COVID-19 Average Enrollment Trends
4.1 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Year
4.2 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Phase
4.3 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Status
4.4 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Type of Trial
5. Companies Participating in COVID-19 Clinical Trials
5.1 COVID-19 Trials by Sponsor Type
5.2 COVID-19 Average Enrollment by Sponsor Type
5.3 Subjects Recruited by Leading Sponsors
6 Trial Snapshots - Phase, Type, Title, Location, Start Year, Completion Year, Recruitment Status, Enrollment, Participating Countries, Trial Locations, Company, Drugs and Other Details
6.1 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 1
6.2 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 2
6.3 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 3
6.4 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 4
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
