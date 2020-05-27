Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Guide - Companies, Drugs, Phases, Subjects, Current Status and Outlook to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This global clinical trial report provides a complete list of trials completed, ongoing, and planned for COVID-19. It presents an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 clinical trials across markets and companies. The research work is for providing a complete understanding of the trends in COVID-19.

The report covers a key snapshot of trial trends, enrollment trends, success trends, locations and other trends.

It also segments the COVID-19 clinical trials by:

Current Trial Status

Type of Trial

Sponsor Type

Enrollment Trends

Region

Countries

Trial Phase

The report also identifies the potential drug candidates under development for the treatment of COVID-19.

The research work is prepared through extensive and continuous research on COVID-19 trials from over 1,500 sources including company websites, conferences and presentations, scientific journals, country wise and global clinical trial registries, news, health and science departments among others.

Report Scope and Coverage

All major trials from 2010 to 2020 and planned trials are included in the report scope.

Drug candidates currently being researched for administering COVID-19 patients are identified.

The report includes a panorama of COVID-19 clinical trials across the globe.

Trial Phase, Current Status, Sponsor Type, Location, trial type and Enrollment details are provided.

Companies and universities focusing on COVID-19 clinical trials are analyzed along with their trial participation (trial title, trial phase and current status).

Average Enrollment number, insights into enrollment trends, company wise enrollment are included.

Both interventional and observational studies are analyzed.

News and latest developments for the past one year are presented in the report.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 COVID-19 Clinical Trials Overview, 2020

1.2 Premium Insights into Clinical Trials

1.2.1 COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Region

1.2.2 Average Enrollment of COVID-19 Clinical Trials

1.2.3 Companies participating in Trials

1.2.4 Drugs under Study for COVID-19 Treatment, 2020

2. Region-wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials

2.1 Asia Pacific COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country

2.2 Europe COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country

2.3 North America COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country

2.4 Middle East and Africa COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country

2.5 South and Central America COVID-19 Clinical Trials by Country

3. COVID-19 Clinical Trial Trends

3.1 Start Year wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials

3.2 Phase wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials

3.3 Trial Status wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials

3.4 Trial Type wise COVID-19 Clinical Trials

4. COVID-19 Average Enrollment Trends

4.1 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Year

4.2 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Phase

4.3 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Status

4.4 Average Enrollment in COVID-19 Trials by Type of Trial

5. Companies Participating in COVID-19 Clinical Trials

5.1 COVID-19 Trials by Sponsor Type

5.2 COVID-19 Average Enrollment by Sponsor Type

5.3 Subjects Recruited by Leading Sponsors

6 Trial Snapshots - Phase, Type, Title, Location, Start Year, Completion Year, Recruitment Status, Enrollment, Participating Countries, Trial Locations, Company, Drugs and Other Details

6.1 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 1

6.2 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 2

6.3 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 3

6.4 COVID-19 Trials - Phase 4

Companies Mentioned



48Hour Discovery Inc

AbCellera Biologics Inc

Active Motif

Adaptive Biotechnologies Inc

AdaptVac

AIM ImmunoTech Inc

Airway Therapeutics Inc

AJ Vaccines

Akers Biosciences Inc

Akshaya Bio Inc

Alkido Pharma Inc

Altimmune Inc

Amarillo Biosciences Inc

Ansun Biopharma Inc

Apeiron Biologics GmbH

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc

ARMS Pharmaceutical LLC

Array BioPharma Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Axon Neuroscience SE

Beroni group

Beyond Air Inc

Biocad

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc

BioNTech SE

BioSig Technologies Inc

Bioxytran Inc

Bold Therapeutics Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

CalciMedica Inc

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd

Cell-Point LLC

Celltrion Inc

CEL-SCI Corporation

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Cobra Biologics Ltd

Cocrystal Pharma Inc

Codagenix Inc

CureVac AG

CytoDyn Inc

Cytovia Therapeutics

Dyadic International Inc

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Emergent BioSolutions Inc

Ennaid Therapeutics LLC

Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc

Epitopoietic Research Corporation

EpiVax Inc

eTheRNA Immunotherapies NV

Exscientia Ltd

FibroGenesis

FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

GeoVax Labs

GigaGen Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Grifols SA

HaloVax LLC

Heat Biologics Inc

Hetero Labs

IBio Inc

I-MAB Biopharma Co Ltd

Immunic Inc

ImmunityBio Inc

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd

Imophoron Ltd

IMV Inc

InflaRx NV

Innovation Pharmaceuticals Inc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc

INTELLiSTEM Technologies Inc

Iontas

IVIEW Therapeutics Inc

kali-extracts Inc

Kamada Ltd

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc

Kinevant Sciences Ltd

Kleo Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ligandal Inc

LineaRx Inc

Mabpharm Ltd

Mateon Therapeutics Inc

Medicago Inc

MedinCell S.A.

Moderna Therapeutics Inc

NanoViricides Inc

Nascent Biotech Inc

Neurimmune AG

Novartis AG

Novavax Inc

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Inc

OliX Pharmaceuticals Inc

Ology Bioservices Inc

OncoImmune Inc

OncoSec Medical Inc

OyaGen Inc

PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Pfizer Inc

Pneumagen Ltd

Primmune Therapeutics

Q BioMed Inc

Qurient Co Ltd

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

Relief Therapeutics Holdings

Resverlogix Corp

Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP

Roche AG

SAB Biotherapeutics

Sanofi SA

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Sirnaomics Inc

Sirona Biochem Corp

SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc

Soligenix Inc

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc

Sosei Group Corporation

Stabilitech Biopharma Ltd

Starpharma Holdings Limited

Stemirna Therapeutics Co Ltd

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

Synairgen Plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

Takis Biotech

Themis Bioscience GmBH

Tianjin CanSino Biotechnology

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Ufovax Inc

United Biomedical Inc

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

Vaxart Inc

Vaxil BioTherapeutics Ltd

VBI Vaccines

Vir Biotechnology Inc

Viravaxx AG

Viriom Inc

Vitaeris Inc

WuXi Biologics Inc

XORTX Therapeutics Inc

Zydus Cadila

