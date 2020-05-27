Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market By Airbag Type (Front, Knee and Side & Curtain), Seatbelts (2-point and 3-point), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Buses and Trucks), Electric Vehicle, Component (Airbag Inflator, ACU and Airbag) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global automotive airbags & seatbelts market size is estimated to be USD 28.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 40.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5%.
Growing government regulations pertaining to vehicle safety and increasing demand for a safer, efficient, and convenient driving experience are set to drive the automotive airbags & seatbelts market.
The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the stringent safety regulations on vehicle safety across the globe, increasing demand for a safe, efficient, & convenient driving experience, and rising disposable income in emerging economies.
Active safety systems minimize the chances of accidents before they even occur. Anti-lock braking systems (ABS), lane departure warning systems (LDWS), automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot detection (BSD), and forward-collision warning (FCW) are some of the standard active safety systems. On the other hand, passive safety systems are used to protect passengers in the event of an accident. Since active safety systems help prevent vehicle crashes, the increasing development of these systems across the globe is expected to impact the market negatively for passive safety systems, such as airbags and seatbelts, in the coming years.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global automotive industry. The entire supply chain is disrupted due to a limited supply of parts. For instance, Hubei province in China accounts for 8 -10% of the Chinese auto production and is severely impacted by pandemic. China suppliers around the globe placed production lines on halt or shut them down completely. Also, legal and trade restrictions, such as sealed borders, increase the shortage of required parts. Such disruption in the supply chain is expected to affect the assembly of OEMs in Europe and North America.
Side & curtain airbags: The fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, by airbags type
Side & curtain airbags are the fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts industry, by airbags type. Side airbags are designed to help protect an adult's chest in a serious side-impact crash. These are mounted on the side of the seat or the door, or usually on the roof rail above the side windows. In the event of a side-impact crash, curtain airbags are used to protect an adult's head. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, head-protecting side airbags reduce driver fatality risk by 45%. This effectiveness will help to grow the side & curtain airbags market in the near future.
3-point seatbelts: The largest growing seatbelt type of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market.
The 3-point seatbelt is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts industry, by seatbelt type. 3-point seatbelts are effective at reducing fatalities for the driver as well as passengers in vehicles. The governments of various counties have mandated the use of 3-point seatbelts in the vehicle. Their effectiveness over 2-point seatbelts helps to drive the 3-point seatbelts market.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the automotive airbags & seatbelts market.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive airbags & seatbelts industry and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India. The increasing number of road accidents and increased consumer concern over safety is also driving the market in the region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Impact Analysis: Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market
4.2 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Region
4.3 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Airbag Type
4.4 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Seatbelt Type
4.5 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Vehicle Type
4.6 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Electric Vehicle
4.7 Automotive Airbags System Market, by Component
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety
5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Safer and More Efficient Driving Experience
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Development of Active Safety Systems
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles
5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Pedestrian Protection Airbags
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Maintaining Balance Between Cost and Quality
5.2.4.2 Recalls of Multiple Vehicle Models
5.3 Average Selling Price Trend for Airbags, by Region
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.4.1 Planning and Revising Funds
5.4.2 R&D
5.4.3 Manufacturing
5.4.4 Assembly, Supplier, and After-Sales Services
5.5 Impact of Covid-19 On Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market
5.6 Market Ecosystem
5.7 Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)
5.7.1 Most Likely Scenario
5.7.2 Optimistic Scenario
5.7.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6 Industry Trend
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Technological Analysis
6.3 Airbag and Seat Belt Life Cycle
6.4 Regulatory Overview
6.5 Porter'S Five Forces
7 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Airbag Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Research Methodology
7.1.2 Assumptions
7.2 Frontal Airbags
7.3 Knee Airbags
7.4 Side/Curtain Airbags
8 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Seatbelt Type
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Research Methodology
8.1.2 Assumptions
8.2 2-Point Seatbelt
8.3 3-Point Seatbelt
9 Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market, by Vehicle Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Research Methodology
9.1.2 Assumptions
9.2 Bus
9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
9.4 Passenger Car (Pc)
9.5 Truck
10 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Electric Vehicle
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Research Methodology
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)
10.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)
10.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)
10.5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
11 Automotive Airbags System Market, by Component
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Research Methodology
11.1.2 Assumptions
11.2 Air Inflator
11.2.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth
11.3 Airbag Control Unit
11.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Passive Safety to Drive Market Growth
11.4 Airbag
11.4.1 Safety Regulations to Drive Market Growth
12 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production Will Drive the Chinese Market
12.2.2 India
12.2.2.1 Implementation of Vehicle Passive Safety Norms Will Drive the Indian Market
12.2.3 Japan
12.2.3.1 Strong Presence of Airbag Manufacturers to Drive the Japanese Market
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Adoption of Safety Programs to Drive the South Korean Market
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 France
12.3.1.1 Partnerships and Collaborations Among OEMs and Tier I Suppliers Will Drive the French Market
12.3.2 Germany
12.3.2.1 Strong Presence of Auto-Ancillary Companies to Drive the German Market
12.3.3 Italy
12.3.3.1 Covid-19 Could Have Major Impact On the Italian Market
12.3.4 Spain
12.3.4.1 High Vehicle Production to Drive the Spanish Market
12.3.5 UK
12.3.5.1 Continuous R&D in Vehicle Passive Safety Will Drive the UK Market
12.4 North America
12.4.1 Canada
12.4.1.1 Increasing Sales of Luxury Class Vehicles Will Boost the Canadian Market
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Upcoming Safety Mandates Will Boost the Mexican Market
12.4.3 US
12.4.3.1 Stringent Government Safety Regulations to Drive the US Market
12.5 Rest of the World
12.5.1 Brazil
12.5.1.1 Government Initiatives Related to Vehicle Passive Safety to Drive the Brazilian Market
12.5.2 Russia
12.5.2.1 Investments From Major Automobile Manufacturers Will Drive the Russian Market
12.5.3 South Africa
12.5.3.1 Increase in Number of Road Accident Will Increase Demand for Automotive Safety Systems
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3 Market Evaluation Framework
13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 3 Market Players
13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.5.1 Star
13.5.2 Emerging Leaders
13.5.3 Pervasive
13.5.4 Emerging Companies
13.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders
13.7 Competitive Scenario
13.7.1 New Product Developments
13.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.7.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/ Collaborations/Joint Ventures
13.7.4 Expansions
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Zf Friedrichshafen
14.1.1 Business Overview
14.1.2 Products Offered
14.1.3 Recent Developments
14.1.4 Author's View
14.1.5 Swot Analysis
14.2 Denso
14.2.1 Business Overview
14.2.2 Products Offered
14.2.3 Recent Developments
14.2.4 Author's View
14.2.5 Swot Analysis
14.3 Aptiv
14.3.1 Business Overview
14.3.2 Products Offered: Aptiv
14.3.3 Recent Developments
14.4 Continental
14.4.1 Business Overview
14.4.2 Products Offered
14.4.3 Recent Developments
14.4.4 Author's View
14.4.5 Swot Analysis
14.5 Joyson Safety Systems
14.5.1 Business Overview
14.5.2 Products Offered
14.5.3 Recent Developments
14.5.4 Swot Analysis
14.5.5 Author's View
14.6 Robert Bosch
14.6.1 Business Overview
14.6.2 Products Offered
14.6.3 Recent Developments
14.7 Hyundai Mobis
14.7.1 Business Overview
14.7.2 Products Offered
14.7.3 Recent Developments
14.8 Toshiba Device Corporation
14.8.1 Business Overview
14.8.2 Products Offered
14.9 Toyoda Gosei Co.
14.9.1 Business Overview
14.9.2 Products Offered
14.9.3 Recent Developments
14.10 Infineon Technologies
14.10.1 Business Overview
14.10.2 Products Offered
14.10.3 Recent Developments
14.11 Key Players From Other Regions
14.11.1 North America
14.11.1.1 Gwr Safety Systems
14.11.1.2 Safety Components
14.11.1.3 Telamon
14.11.2 Europe
14.11.2.1 Rhodius Gmbh
14.11.2.2 Pfaff Industriesysteme Und Maschinen Gmbh
14.11.2.3 Klippan
14.11.3 Asia Pacific
14.11.3.1 Sumitomo Electric
14.11.3.2 Ashimori Industry
14.11.3.3 Tokai Rika
14.11.3.4 Hmt
14.11.3.5 Shivam Narrow Fabrics
14.11.3.6 Goradia
14.11.3.7 THB Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/beh94b
