The global automotive airbags & seatbelts market size is estimated to be USD 28.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach 40.4 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5%.



Growing government regulations pertaining to vehicle safety and increasing demand for a safer, efficient, and convenient driving experience are set to drive the automotive airbags & seatbelts market.



The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the stringent safety regulations on vehicle safety across the globe, increasing demand for a safe, efficient, & convenient driving experience, and rising disposable income in emerging economies.



Active safety systems minimize the chances of accidents before they even occur. Anti-lock braking systems (ABS), lane departure warning systems (LDWS), automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot detection (BSD), and forward-collision warning (FCW) are some of the standard active safety systems. On the other hand, passive safety systems are used to protect passengers in the event of an accident. Since active safety systems help prevent vehicle crashes, the increasing development of these systems across the globe is expected to impact the market negatively for passive safety systems, such as airbags and seatbelts, in the coming years.



The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the global automotive industry. The entire supply chain is disrupted due to a limited supply of parts. For instance, Hubei province in China accounts for 8 -10% of the Chinese auto production and is severely impacted by pandemic. China suppliers around the globe placed production lines on halt or shut them down completely. Also, legal and trade restrictions, such as sealed borders, increase the shortage of required parts. Such disruption in the supply chain is expected to affect the assembly of OEMs in Europe and North America.



Side & curtain airbags: The fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market, by airbags type



Side & curtain airbags are the fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts industry, by airbags type. Side airbags are designed to help protect an adult's chest in a serious side-impact crash. These are mounted on the side of the seat or the door, or usually on the roof rail above the side windows. In the event of a side-impact crash, curtain airbags are used to protect an adult's head. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, head-protecting side airbags reduce driver fatality risk by 45%. This effectiveness will help to grow the side & curtain airbags market in the near future.



3-point seatbelts: The largest growing seatbelt type of the automotive airbags & seatbelts market.



The 3-point seatbelt is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the automotive airbags & seatbelts industry, by seatbelt type. 3-point seatbelts are effective at reducing fatalities for the driver as well as passengers in vehicles. The governments of various counties have mandated the use of 3-point seatbelts in the vehicle. Their effectiveness over 2-point seatbelts helps to drive the 3-point seatbelts market.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the automotive airbags & seatbelts market.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the automotive airbags & seatbelts industry and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth in this region can be attributed to the improving socio-economic conditions in emerging economies such as China and India. The increasing number of road accidents and increased consumer concern over safety is also driving the market in the region.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Impact Analysis: Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market

4.2 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Region

4.3 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Airbag Type

4.4 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Seatbelt Type

4.5 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Vehicle Type

4.6 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Electric Vehicle

4.7 Automotive Airbags System Market, by Component



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Vehicle Safety

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Safer and More Efficient Driving Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Development of Active Safety Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Electric Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Pedestrian Protection Airbags

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Maintaining Balance Between Cost and Quality

5.2.4.2 Recalls of Multiple Vehicle Models

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend for Airbags, by Region

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Planning and Revising Funds

5.4.2 R&D

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Assembly, Supplier, and After-Sales Services

5.5 Impact of Covid-19 On Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market

5.6 Market Ecosystem

5.7 Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market, Scenarios (2020-2025)

5.7.1 Most Likely Scenario

5.7.2 Optimistic Scenario

5.7.3 Pessimistic Scenario



6 Industry Trend

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Analysis

6.3 Airbag and Seat Belt Life Cycle

6.4 Regulatory Overview

6.5 Porter'S Five Forces



7 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Airbag Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Research Methodology

7.1.2 Assumptions

7.2 Frontal Airbags

7.3 Knee Airbags

7.4 Side/Curtain Airbags



8 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Seatbelt Type

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Research Methodology

8.1.2 Assumptions

8.2 2-Point Seatbelt

8.3 3-Point Seatbelt



9 Automotive Airbags and Seatbelts Market, by Vehicle Type

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Research Methodology

9.1.2 Assumptions

9.2 Bus

9.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

9.4 Passenger Car (Pc)

9.5 Truck



10 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, By Electric Vehicle

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Research Methodology

10.1.2 Assumptions

10.2 Battery Electric Vehicle (Bev)

10.3 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

10.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (Hev)

10.5 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)



11 Automotive Airbags System Market, by Component

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Research Methodology

11.1.2 Assumptions

11.2 Air Inflator

11.2.1 Advancements in Technology to Drive Market Growth

11.3 Airbag Control Unit

11.3.1 Increasing Awareness About Passive Safety to Drive Market Growth

11.4 Airbag

11.4.1 Safety Regulations to Drive Market Growth



12 Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Increasing Vehicle Production Will Drive the Chinese Market

12.2.2 India

12.2.2.1 Implementation of Vehicle Passive Safety Norms Will Drive the Indian Market

12.2.3 Japan

12.2.3.1 Strong Presence of Airbag Manufacturers to Drive the Japanese Market

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Adoption of Safety Programs to Drive the South Korean Market

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 France

12.3.1.1 Partnerships and Collaborations Among OEMs and Tier I Suppliers Will Drive the French Market

12.3.2 Germany

12.3.2.1 Strong Presence of Auto-Ancillary Companies to Drive the German Market

12.3.3 Italy

12.3.3.1 Covid-19 Could Have Major Impact On the Italian Market

12.3.4 Spain

12.3.4.1 High Vehicle Production to Drive the Spanish Market

12.3.5 UK

12.3.5.1 Continuous R&D in Vehicle Passive Safety Will Drive the UK Market

12.4 North America

12.4.1 Canada

12.4.1.1 Increasing Sales of Luxury Class Vehicles Will Boost the Canadian Market

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Upcoming Safety Mandates Will Boost the Mexican Market

12.4.3 US

12.4.3.1 Stringent Government Safety Regulations to Drive the US Market

12.5 Rest of the World

12.5.1 Brazil

12.5.1.1 Government Initiatives Related to Vehicle Passive Safety to Drive the Brazilian Market

12.5.2 Russia

12.5.2.1 Investments From Major Automobile Manufacturers Will Drive the Russian Market

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.3.1 Increase in Number of Road Accident Will Increase Demand for Automotive Safety Systems



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking Analysis

13.3 Market Evaluation Framework

13.4 Revenue Analysis of Top 3 Market Players

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.5.1 Star

13.5.2 Emerging Leaders

13.5.3 Pervasive

13.5.4 Emerging Companies

13.6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

13.7 Competitive Scenario

13.7.1 New Product Developments

13.7.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.7.3 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/ Collaborations/Joint Ventures

13.7.4 Expansions



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Zf Friedrichshafen

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Products Offered

14.1.3 Recent Developments

14.1.4 Author's View

14.1.5 Swot Analysis

14.2 Denso

14.2.1 Business Overview

14.2.2 Products Offered

14.2.3 Recent Developments

14.2.4 Author's View

14.2.5 Swot Analysis

14.3 Aptiv

14.3.1 Business Overview

14.3.2 Products Offered: Aptiv

14.3.3 Recent Developments

14.4 Continental

14.4.1 Business Overview

14.4.2 Products Offered

14.4.3 Recent Developments

14.4.4 Author's View

14.4.5 Swot Analysis

14.5 Joyson Safety Systems

14.5.1 Business Overview

14.5.2 Products Offered

14.5.3 Recent Developments

14.5.4 Swot Analysis

14.5.5 Author's View

14.6 Robert Bosch

14.6.1 Business Overview

14.6.2 Products Offered

14.6.3 Recent Developments

14.7 Hyundai Mobis

14.7.1 Business Overview

14.7.2 Products Offered

14.7.3 Recent Developments

14.8 Toshiba Device Corporation

14.8.1 Business Overview

14.8.2 Products Offered

14.9 Toyoda Gosei Co.

14.9.1 Business Overview

14.9.2 Products Offered

14.9.3 Recent Developments

14.10 Infineon Technologies

14.10.1 Business Overview

14.10.2 Products Offered

14.10.3 Recent Developments

14.11 Key Players From Other Regions

14.11.1 North America

14.11.1.1 Gwr Safety Systems

14.11.1.2 Safety Components

14.11.1.3 Telamon

14.11.2 Europe

14.11.2.1 Rhodius Gmbh

14.11.2.2 Pfaff Industriesysteme Und Maschinen Gmbh

14.11.2.3 Klippan

14.11.3 Asia Pacific

14.11.3.1 Sumitomo Electric

14.11.3.2 Ashimori Industry

14.11.3.3 Tokai Rika

14.11.3.4 Hmt

14.11.3.5 Shivam Narrow Fabrics

14.11.3.6 Goradia

14.11.3.7 THB Group



