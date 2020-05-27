Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Food Packaging Market by Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Plastic, Metal), Packaging Form (Bags, Cans, Pouches, Boxes/Cartons), Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Treats), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Bird), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet food packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 10.2 billion in 2020 to USD 12.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.2%.



Rising affection for pets leading to greater adoption of pets, high-income level of pet owners, changing lifestyles, demand for simplicity and convenience in packaging, and growing pet humanization trend are the key factors contributing towards the increasing growth of the pet food packaging industry over the next few years.



In terms of both value and volume, pouches are projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Pouches segment of the pet food packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. The growth of this segment is attributed to its increasing demand by various pet food brands. Further, due to different types of packaging formats available in it, such as single-serve pack, small pouches, and good display appeal.



In terms of both value and volume, cat food is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The cat food segment of the pet food packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. However, the dog food segment is expected to remain the largest segment through the projected period from 2020 to 2025.



In terms of both value and volume, pet treats projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the pet food packaging market from 2020 to 2025.



Growth of the pet treat segment in the pet food packaging industry is attributed primarily to various factors, such as pet owners rewarding their pets with treats. The demand for pet treats has led to a large number of products in the market. This has led to an increase in the need for innovative packaging solutions for pet treats.



The plastic segment is projected to lead the pet food packaging market from 2020 to 2025.



The durable, lightweight, cost-effective, and versatile nature of plastic packaging makes it the largest segment in the pet food packaging market. This market is projected to remain the largest segment through the projected period in terms of value and expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value.



In terms of both value and volume, the North America pet food packaging market is projected to contribute to the maximum market share during the forecast period.



North America is projected to lead the global market from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as the US and Mexico. Factors such as rising affection for pets leading to greater adoption, changing lifestyles, need for simplicity and convenience in packaging, and growing pet humanization trend are the key factors contributing towards the increasing growth of the pet food packaging market. Companies rely on extensive advertisement activities for the sales of their pet food products. However, uniqueness and innovation in packaging is the key element to grab the attention of the consumers; thus impact the overall growth of the pet food packaging market in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Emerging Economies to Witness Relatively Higher Demand for Pet Food Packaging

4.2 North America: Pet Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type and Country

4.3 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

4.4 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Food Type

4.5 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Animal

4.6 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in Pet Ownership

5.2.1.2 Rise in Pet Food Expenditure

5.2.1.3 Convenience, Simplicity, and Product Differentiation With Transparency in Pet Food Packaging

5.2.1.4 Humanization of Pet Food

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Pet Food Quality and Safety Regulations

5.2.2.2 Shortage of Raw Materials and Fluctuation in Their Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 E-Commerce and Online Delivery Channels

5.2.3.2 Countries With Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sustainable and Environmentally-Friendly Packaging Products

5.2.4.2 Addressing Packaging Issues, Such As Shelf Life, Durability, and Storage



6 Impact of COVID-19 on Pet Food Packaging Market

6.1 Update on Operations by Pet Food Packaging Manufacturers in Response to ContinuoUS Spread of Covid-19

6.2 Update on Operations by Pet Food Manufacturers in Response to ContinuoUS Spread of Covid-19



7 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Animal

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dog

7.2.1 Rising Dog Ownership Projected to Drive the Demand for Dog Food Products

7.3 Cat

7.3.1 Rising Demand for Cats As Pets in Developing Regions to Drive the Growth for Cat Food Products

7.4 Fish

7.4.1 Rising Demand for Decorative Pets Is Boosting the Growth of Fish Food Products and Packaging

7.5 Bird

7.5.1 Birds Need a Varied Diet Which Is Driving Bird Food Industry and Packaging Market.

7.6 Other Animals



8 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Food

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Dry Food

8.2.1 Dry Food Accounted for the Largest Share in the Pet Food Packaging Market

8.3 Wet Food

8.3.1 Growing Demand for Cat Ownership Is Supporting Growth of Wet Food Packaging

8.4 Pet Treats

8.4.1 Increasing Health and Wellness Concerns of Pet Owners Are Boosting the Demand for Pet Treats

8.5 Other Foods



9 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Material Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Paper & Paperboard

9.2.1 the Paper & Paperboard Segment Is Projected to Grow Owing to the Increasing Demand for Boxes Or Folding Cartons and Paper Bags

9.3 Plastic Packaging

9.3.1 Plastic Packaging Is One of the Largest Materials Used in the Packaging Industry Due to Its Multiple Advantages

9.4 Metal

9.4.1 Metal Packaging Is Recyclable, Which Is a Good Option for Pet Food Packaging

9.5 Others



10 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bags

10.2.1 Rising Demand for Paper & Paperboard Packaging Is Driving the Bags Segment in the Market

10.3 Cans

10.3.1 Growing Wet Food Market Is Supporting the Growth of Cans Segment

10.4 Pouches

10.4.1 Growing Reusable Plastic and Sustainable Packaging Is Driving the Demand for Pouches

10.5 Cartons/ Boxes

10.5.1 Growing Demand for Cheaper and Sustainable Packaging to Boost the Market

10.6 Other Packaging Types



11 Pet Food Packaging Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 US to Be the Largest Market for Pet Food Packaging in North America

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Canada to Be the Second-Fastest Growing Country in North America for Pet Food Packaging

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Mexico to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in the North American Pet Food Packaging Market by 2025

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Germany to Be the Second Largest Market for Pet Food Packaging in Europe by 2025

11.3.2 UK

11.3.2.1 UK to Be the Largest European Pet Food Packaging Market in 2019

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Dog to Be the Largest Animal Segment in the French Pet Food Packaging Market by 2025

11.3.4 Russia

11.3.4.1 Increase in Demand for Wet Pet Food and Pet Treats to Drive the Russian Pet Food Packaging Market

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.5.1 Rise in Demand for Cats As Pets to Boost the Market for Pet Food Packaging in Italy

11.3.6 Poland

11.3.6.1 Rise in Demand for Pet Treats to Drive the Market for Pet Food Packaging in Poland

11.3.7 Rest of Europe

11.3.7.1 Dry Pet Food Is Projected to Be the Largest Segment in the Rest of Europe by 2025

11.4 South America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Brazil to Account for the Largest Share in the South American Pet Food Packaging Market

11.4.2 Argentina

11.4.2.1 Cat to Be the Fastest-Growing Animal Segment of Pet Food Packaging Market

11.4.3 Rest of South America

11.5 Middle East & Africa

11.5.1 Turkey

11.5.1.1 Dog Was the Largest Animal Segment of the Market, in 2019

11.5.2 South Africa

11.5.2.1 South Africa to Be the Fastest-Growing Country in the Middle East & Africa'S Pet Food Packaging Market

11.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.6 APAC

11.6.1 China

11.6.1.1 China to Be the Largest Market for Pet Food Packaging in Apac

11.6.2 Japan

11.6.2.1 Japan to Be the Second-Largest Market in APAC for Pet Food Packaging

11.6.3 India

11.6.3.1 Increase in Demand for Pet Treats to Drive the Indian Pet Food Packaging Market

11.6.4 Australia

11.6.4.1 Rise in Demand for Cats As Pets Is Expected to Boost the Pet Food Packaging Market in the Country

11.6.5 South Korea

11.6.5.1 Rise in Demand for Pet Treats Is Expected to Boost the South Korean Pet Food Packaging Market

11.6.6 Rest of Apac



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Visionary Leaders

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 Acquisition

12.3.2 Expansion

12.3.3 New Product Development

12.3.4 Divesture and Partnership



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Amcor Plc

13.2 Mondi Plc

13.3 Sonoco Products Company

13.4 Constantia Flexibles

13.5 Huhtamaki Oyj

13.6 Berry Global Group, Inc.

13.7 Smurfit Kappa

13.8 Ardagh Group S.A.

13.9 Aptargroup, Inc.

13.10 Goglio S.P.A

13.11 Transcontinental Inc.

13.12 Coveris Holdings S.A.

13.13 Proampac Holdings, Inc

13.14 Silgan Holdings, Inc.

13.15 Winpak Ltd.

13.16 Other Players

13.16.1 American Packaging Corporation

13.16.2 Berlin Packaging

13.16.3 Printpack, Inc.

13.16.4 Westrock Company

13.16.5 Crown Holdings

13.16.6 Greif Inc



