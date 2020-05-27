Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Grille Shutter Market, by Shutter Type (Visible Active Grille Shutter & Non Visible Active Grille Shutter), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and LCV), by Vanes Type (Horizontal Vanes vs Vertical Vanes), by Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Active Grille Shutter Market is projected to reach from an estimated $ 1.1 billion in 2020 to $ 1.9 billion in 2025 on account of various benefits of active grille shutters such as improving vehicle aerodynamics by more than 30% compared to non-active grille shutter vehicle and also offering up to 20% weight reduction. All the leading automakers are adopting this technology for their premium vehicle models as well as the models that are best in terms of sales.



The Global Active Grille Shutter Market is segmented based on shutter type, vehicle type, vanes type, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market can be fragmented into the passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Among these, the passenger car segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period because the number of commercial vehicles equipped with an active grille shutter is quite less compared to passenger cars.



Major players operating in the Global Active Grille Shutter Market include Valeo, Johnson Electric, SRG Global, Starlite Co., Shape Corporation and others. Most of the companies are developing new products along with new technologies to stay strong in the active grille shutters market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Active Grille Shutter Market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Global Active Grille Shutter Market based on shutter type, vehicle type, vanes type, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Active Grille Shutter Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Active Grille Shutter Market.

To conduct a pricing analysis of the Global Active Grille Shutter Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Active Grille Shutter Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of active grille shutter manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The authorh analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and the presence of all major active grille shutter companies across the globe.



The author calculated the Global Active Grille Shutter Market by size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Active Grille Shutter Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Shutter Type (Visible & Non-Visible)

5.2.2. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car & LCV)

5.2.3. By Vanes Type (Vertical & Horizontal)

5.2.4. By Company

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Active Grille Shutter Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Active Grille Shutter Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Active Grille Shutter Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Active Grille Shutter Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East Active Grille Shutter Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Middle East: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Valeo

14.2. Johnson Electric

14.3. SRG Global

14.4. Starlite Co.

14.5. Shape Corporation

14.6. Magna International

14.7. HBPO Gmbh

14.8. Techni Plas llc

14.9. Coburg

14.10. Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG



15. Strategic Recommendations



