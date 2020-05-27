Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market, by Service Type (BPO, ITO, KPO), by Application, by End User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market is forecast to grow from an estimated $ 39 billion in 2020 to $ 50 billion by 2025. The Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market is driven by the increasing cases of frauds in the healthcare industry and rising awareness towards health insurance across the globe. Additionally, healthcare payer solutions help in managing costs and provide better outcomes by collaborating with the providers, thereby positively impacting the market. Furthermore, associated benefits such as better care coordination, network management, risk analysis, affordability, among others are anticipated to spur the growth of market during forecast period.



The Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market is segmented based on service type, application, end-user, and region. Based on service type, the market can be categorized into BPO, ITO and KPO. Among these, the BPO segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing number of people enrolling different insurance plans and increasing pressure to bend the healthcare cost curve. Additionally, growing implementation of ICD-10 codes is further anticipated to drive the growth of the segment, globally.



Regionally, the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America is expected to register significant growth in the overall healthcare payer solutions market during forecast period owing to the stringent government regulations and presence of skilled workforce to provide high end process services such as software and application development and maintenance in the region.



Major players operating in the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market include Cognizant Technology Solutions, Accenture plc, Concentrix Corporation, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Genpact Limited, Hewlett-Packard, Hexaware Technologies Limited, FirstSource Solutions Limited, HCL Technologies Ltd. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market from 2019 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market based on service type, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new service launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of service providers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The authorh analyzed the service providers, vendors and presence of all major players across the globe.



The author calculated the market size of the Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market by using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Healthcare Payer Solutions Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Service Type (BPO, ITO, KPO)

5.2.2. By Application (Claims Management Service, Provider Management Service, Member Management Service, HR Services, Analytics & Fraud Management Service, Billing & Accounts Management Service, Others)

5.2.3. By End User (Public v/s Private)

5.2.4. By Company (2019)

5.2.5. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North America Healthcare Payer Solutions Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. North America: Country Analysis



7. Europe Healthcare Payer Solutions Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Payer Solutions Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



9. South America Healthcare Payer Solutions Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Healthcare Payer Solutions Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Cognizant Technology Solutions

13.2. Accenture plc

13.3. Concentrix Corporation

13.4. ExlService Holdings, Inc.

13.5. Xerox Corporation

13.6. Genpact Limited

13.7. Hewlett-Packard

13.8. Hexaware Technologies Limited

13.9. FirstSource Solutions Limited

13.10. HCL Technologies Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



