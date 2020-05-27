Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market, by Product (On-premise Based & Web/Cloud Based), by Component, by End User, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market is forecast to grow from an estimated $ 30 billion in 2020 to $ 40 billion by 2025. Growth in the market is anticipated on account of rising demand for centralization and streamlining of electronic healthcare systems, technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT, and increasing awareness about the use and importance of EHR. Moreover, increasing government funding and expenditure for the development of healthcare IT solution are promoting the adoption of electronic health records, globally.



Electronic health records market can be classified based on product, component, end-user and region. In 2019, the global market was dominated by hospitals, holding about 45% of the market share. Electronic Health Records have become an essential part of hospitals to maintain patient data owing to enhanced convenience and increased productivity. In terms of product, web/cloud based dominated the market in 2019 and the trend is likely to continue over the coming years as well due to extensive adoption of web based EHR systems. These systems are also anticipated to witness brisk growth in the forecast period due to increasing implementation among clinics, pharmacies, small scaled laboratories and physicians as they can be installed without in-house servers.



In terms of region, North America was the largest market in the Global EHR Market, holding a share of more than 40% in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the large-scale adoption of the electronic health records by hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities in the region. Additionally, presence of major companies, continuous progress in healthcare settings and expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure are also driving the electronic health record market in North America.



Epic Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks and NextGen Healthcare Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc. (Meditech), Computer Programs and Systems, Inc (CPSI), Athenahealth, MedHost, Greenway Health, 3M Company, Hyland Software, and Henry Schein are among the leading players operating in the Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market. The companies operating in the market are using various strategies such as product advancements through addition of new features & interoperability, mergers and collaborations in order to stay competitive in the market.



To analyze and forecast the Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market, both top down and bottom up approaches have been used. Multiple employees from several healthcare companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information. A brief study of the major players operating in electronic health records market was conducted globally, which included the analysis of information such as technological advancements in the field of healthcare IT, followed by expected investments in the coming years in healthcare infrastructure, government funding and expenditure for the development of healthcare IT solution and various healthcare reforms and initiatives in different countries. Moreover, detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy or external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for electronic health records globally.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, annual reports, white papers, investor presentation, news articles, associations, were also studied.



