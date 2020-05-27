Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market, by Installation (Greenfield Vs. Brownfield & Revamp), by Type (Dry & Semi-dry FGD System Vs. Wet FGD System), by End User (Power Generation, Chemical & Others), by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market is forecast to grow from $ 15 billion in 2018 to $ 19 billion by 2024, owing to the enforcement of various laws and regulations that mandate SOx emitting industries to install air quality control equipment in their plants across the globe. Flue gas desulfurization is a technology which removes sulfur dioxide (SO2) from the flue gas emitted by fossil fuel power plants prior to its release into the atmosphere.



Flue gas desulfurization (FGD) market is growing across the globe, on account of increasing prevalence of airborne diseases, implementation of environmental laws and regulations, and growing concerns over environmental pollution. Increasing demand for FGD systems from chemicals, power generation, cement manufacturing, iron & steel, and various other industries is also expected to fuel the FGD market, globally, during forecast period.



Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Segment Insights



In terms of type, flue gas desulfurization market is categorized into dry & semi-dry FGD system and wet FGD system. Of the two types, wet FGD system category is anticipated to account for the majority share in the Global FGD Market during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of wet FGD systems in several industries backed by their high effectiveness in removing SO2 from flue gas.



Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Regional Insights



Regionally, Asia-Pacific is expected to continue its market dominance and exhibit the fastest growth in the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market during the forecast period, on the back of increasing demand for FGD systems from power generation, cement and metal smelting industries in countries like China and India. Moreover, alarming pollution levels and stringent laws introduced by the governments to curb pollution in the region are also anticipated to aid the Asia-Pacific FGD market growth in the coming years.



Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market is consolidated in nature and is dominated by few key players. Some of the major companies operating in the market are Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., General Electric Company, Thermax, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Rafako S.A., FLSmidth, and Siemens AG. These companies, through strategic developments, aim at entering new markets and improve their product offerings, in order to consolidate their position in the industry. With increasing number of collaborations between regional and global players, the Global FGD Market is likely to witness further consolidation during forecast period.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market size, in terms of value.

To forecast the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market based on installation, type, end-user and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market.

The author performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of flue gas desulfurization (FGD) system manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers was able to include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The authorh analyzed the product offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major manufacturers across the globe.



The author calculated the Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market size by using a top down approach, where data for various applications across various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD): Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. After Sale Service

4.3. Service Quality

4.4. Pricing



5. Global Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Installation (Brownfield & Revamp, Greenfield)

5.2.2. By Type (Wet FGD System, Dry & Semi-dry FGD System)

5.2.3. By End User (Power Generation, Chemical, Cement Manufacturing, Iron & Steel, Others)

5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America)

5.2.5. By Company

5.3. Product Map (Installation, Type, End-User, Region)



6. Asia-Pacific Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. North America Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Middle East & Africa Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Middle East & Africa: Country Analysis



10. South America Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends and Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.2.1. General Electric

13.2.2. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

13.2.3. ANDRITZ

13.2.4. FLSMIDTH

13.2.5. Babcock & Wilcox

13.2.6. Thermax

13.2.7. Hamon

13.2.8. Doosan Lentjes

13.2.9. RAFAKO

13.2.10. CLYDE BERGAMANN



14. Strategic Recommendations



