The APAC Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market is projected to increase from an estimated $ 385 million in 2020 to $ 542 million by 2025, on account of growing safety concerns among consumers coupled with increasing sales of technologically advanced luxury and premium cars. Based on component type, Asia Pacific PC passive safety system market is segmented into Seat Belt, Fuel Shutoff Pump, Retractable Steering Column, and Airbag. Seat Belt and Airbag segment accounted for more than 85% of the market share and this trend is expected to prevail during the forecast period.



By vehicle type, the region's passenger car passive safety system market is categorized into Hatchback, Sedan and SUV/MPV segments. Over the next five years, Sedan and SUV/MPV segments are expected to remain the largest vehicle type segments, accounting for more than four-fifths of the market share during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific passenger car passive safety system market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan and Vietnam. China is the largest market in the APAC Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market and the country's dominance is expected to continue during the forecast period. The market for passenger car passive safety system is also expected to grow at a robust pace in India over the next five years due to the growing safety awareness among consumers and several mandatory safety norms being implemented by the government.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Asia Pacific passenger car passive safety system market, in terms of value and volume.

To classify and forecast the Asia Pacific passenger car passive safety system market based on vehicle type, demand category, component type and country distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia Pacific passenger car passive safety system market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the passenger car passive safety system market in APAC.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the APAC Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the Asia Pacific passenger car passive safety system market.

Some of the major players operating in Asia Pacific passenger car passive safety systems market include Autoliv, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, Denso corporation, Continental, Hyundai Mobis, Takata Corporation, Hyosung, and Tyoda Gosei.



The author performed primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, researchers sourced a list of passenger car passive safety system manufacturers in different countries of Asia Pacific. Subsequently, researchers conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, researchers was able to include stakeholders that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The author analysed product offerings, application, distribution channel and regional presence of all major passenger car passive safety systems manufacturers across the Asia Pacific region.



The author calculated the market size of the APAC Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. They sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. APAC Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size & Forecast

3.1.1. By Value & Volume

3.2. Market Share & Forecast

3.2.1. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

3.2.2. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

3.2.3. By Country

3.2.4. By Company



4. APAC Country Analysis

4.1. China Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.1.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.1.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.1.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.2. Japan Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.2.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.2.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.3. India Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.3.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.3.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.3.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.4. South Korea Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.4.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.4.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.5. Indonesia Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.5.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.5.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.6. Thailand Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.6.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.6.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.6.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.7. Malaysia Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.7.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.7.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.7.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.8. Pakistan Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.8.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.8.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.8.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.8.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.8.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.8.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.9. Taiwan Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.9.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.9.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.9.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.9.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.9.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.9.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)

4.10. Vietnam Passenger Car Passive Safety System Market Outlook

4.10.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.10.1.1. By Value & Volume

4.10.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.10.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV)

4.10.2.2. By Demand Category (OEM vs Replacement)

4.10.2.3. By Component (Seat belt, Fuel pump, Retractable Steering Column, Airbag)



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.2. Challenges



6. Market Trends & Developments



7. Pricing Analysis



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Autoliv

8.2. Robert Bosch.

8.3. Delphi Automotive

8.4. Denso Corporation

8.5. Toyoda Gosei

8.6. ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

8.7. Continental

8.8. Hyundai Mobis

8.9. Hyosung

8.10. Takata Corporation



9. Strategic Recommendations



