An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Deoxidizer market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a -0% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$-9.2 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Deoxidizer segment will reach a market size of US$481.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Ferrosilicon market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 1.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$195.9 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Ferrosilicon market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V.; Dow Inc.; Elkem AS; Evonik Industries AG; Ferroglobe PLC; Mitsubishi Materials Corporation; OSAKA Titanium Technologies Co. Ltd.; REC Silicon ASA; Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.; Simcoa (Silicon Metal Company of Australia) Operations Pty Ltd.; Sumco Corporation; The Rima Group; Tokuyama Corporation; Wacker Chemie AG





FERROSILICON MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Silicon and Ferrosilicon: Essential Materials for Various End- Use Industries Silicon Market: Metallurgy and Chemicals Industries Drive Growth Recent Market Activity End-Uses Market Dynamics of Silicon Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in Silicon Market Ferrosilicon Market - Positive Outlook in Store Silicon and Ferrosilicon Production Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares Ferrosilicon Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Crude, Finished and Recycled Steel: Strong Growth Driver for Ferrosilicon Global Steel Production and Demand Trends Sets the Tone for FeSi Market Rising Demand for Recycled Steel Boosts Sales Increasing Proliferation of Semiconductors in Electronics and Communication Devices Spurs Demand for Silicon Global Silicon Wafers Market on the Growth Trajectory Increasing Popularity of Silicon-On-Insulator Devices Promote Silicon Demand Positive Growth Trends in the Solar PV Industry Strengthens Market Prospects Mono c-SI PV Module Technology to Capture Increasing Market Share Rising PV Installations: A Major Factor Responsible for Soaring Polysilicon Prices Fumed Silica Market - Expanding Applications Augur Well for Market Growth Steady Demand from End-use Industries Propels Growth in Silicon Carbide Market Increase in Construction Activity Bodes Well for the Market Stable Automobile Production Trends Present Positive Prospects for Si and FeSi Market Positive Global Economy Buoys General Market Optimism Silicon and Ferrosilicon Prices: Highly Sensitive to Soaring Energy Costs Amorphous Silicon Thin-Film Market Shrinking Smaller Companies Face High Entry Barriers to Establish New Polysilicon Production Capacities Thin Film PV: A Threat to Crystalline Silicon Technology Growing Popularity of Silicon-Free Defoamers Casts a Dampener

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

