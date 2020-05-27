Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Cooking Grills Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The residential cooking grills market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on the residential cooking grills market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low fat content of grilled food and popularity of house parties. In addition, innovations and product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The residential cooking grills market analysis includes application segment, product segment, and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the growing online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the residential cooking grills market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of portable cooking grills and the emergence of solar-powered grills will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential cooking grills market vendors that include Groupe SEB, Koninklijke Philips NV, The Middleby Corp., NAPOLEON, Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings LLC, Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the residential cooking grills market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
4. Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Application
7. Customer Landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
9. Vendor Landscape
10. Vendor Analysis
11. Appendix
