The residential cooking grills market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on the residential cooking grills market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low fat content of grilled food and popularity of house parties. In addition, innovations and product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The residential cooking grills market analysis includes application segment, product segment, and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the growing online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the residential cooking grills market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of portable cooking grills and the emergence of solar-powered grills will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential cooking grills market vendors that include Groupe SEB, Koninklijke Philips NV, The Middleby Corp., NAPOLEON, Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings LLC, Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the residential cooking grills market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by product
  • Gas cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Charcoal cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Electric cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by application
  • Outdoor cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Indoor cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

7. Customer Landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends
  • Other trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Groupe SEB
  • Koninklijke Philips NV
  • The Middleby Corp.
  • NAPOLEON
  • Newell Brands Inc.
  • Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Spectrum Brands Holdings LLC
  • Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd.
  • Whirlpool Corp.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

