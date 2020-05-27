Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Residential Cooking Grills Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The residential cooking grills market is poised to grow by USD 1.66 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. This report on the residential cooking grills market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the low fat content of grilled food and popularity of house parties. In addition, innovations and product premiumization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The residential cooking grills market analysis includes application segment, product segment, and geographic landscape.



This study identifies the growing online sales as one of the prime reasons driving the residential cooking grills market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of portable cooking grills and the emergence of solar-powered grills will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading residential cooking grills market vendors that include Groupe SEB, Koninklijke Philips NV, The Middleby Corp., NAPOLEON, Newell Brands Inc., Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Spectrum Brands Holdings LLC, Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp. Also, the residential cooking grills market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by product

Gas cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Charcoal cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Electric cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

6. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by application

Outdoor cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Indoor cooking grills - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by application

7. Customer Landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Other trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Groupe SEB

Koninklijke Philips NV

The Middleby Corp.

NAPOLEON

Newell Brands Inc.

Onward Manufacturing Company Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Spectrum Brands Holdings LLC

Weber-Stephen Products (HK) Ltd.

Whirlpool Corp.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

