Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Desalination Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The desalination market is poised to grow by $ 8.07 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. This report on the desalination market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in population and the rise in demand for consumable water.



The desalination market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in demand for membrane technology as one of the prime reasons driving the desalination market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading desalination market vendors that include Acciona SA, Asahi Kasei Corp., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hyflux Ltd., IDE Technologies, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., SUEZ SA, and Veolia Environnement Group. Also, the desalination market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The research presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



