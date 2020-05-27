Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Target, Deployment Mode (Cloud and on-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (Information, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global security and vulnerability management market size is expected to grow from USD 12,451 million in 2020 to USD 15,497 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.
Increasing vulnerabilities across the globe, growing deployment of third-party applications, and hefty fines due to the absence of vulnerability management solutions are the primary factors that would drive the demand for the security and vulnerability management industry during the forecast.
Application Programming Interface (API) vulnerabilities segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Security and vulnerability management solutions and services are responsible for securing critical Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) used for accessing data of an enterprise through digital channels, such as mobile applications, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. They facilitate regulatory compliance and enhanced API security required in the development, deployment, management, and operations of APIs. APIs can become a major point of vulnerability for an organization, as they offer programmatic access to external developers or hackers to exploit business logic flows within APIs. With the growing number of advanced cyberattacks on APIs, organizations worldwide are adopting security and vulnerability management solutions, thereby driving the security and vulnerability management market growth.
Cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period
Security and vulnerability management solutions are deployed using two modes: on-premises and cloud. Depending on the requirements of organizations as well as users, companies can decide between cloud and on-premises deployment modes. Cloud-based deployment provides organizations with benefits, such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The demand for Software as a Service (SaaS)-based security solutions is growing rapidly, as the central delivery model meets IT security needs. The cost-effectiveness and scalability of the cloud deployment mode are expected to boost the growth of cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions. Owing to the increasing number of applications being deployed via the cloud, there is a shift from the traditional on-premises security and vulnerability management solutions to the cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions across large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).
Large enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Based on organization size, the security and vulnerability management market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of threat intelligence solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to the increasing cyberattacks. Vast volumes of data, along with various business applications and processes of enterprises, involve an elevated level of complexities and distributed environments. The large enterprises prefer implementing solutions that can provide them with assistance in increasing their profits. These enterprises have their offices across regions due to which they offer their solutions to their employees through real-time data access.
North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is a technologically advanced region and is considered to be a leader in the global cybersecurity market due to the presence of major security vendors. The region is also considered to be a leader in the field of security and vulnerability management technology. North America is highly regulated and controlled by various government standards and regulations. The major economies in this region are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have been expansively implementing security and vulnerability management solutions to comply with regulations and improve security for better troubleshooting. As the world is moving toward digitalization, protecting enterprise-critical infrastructure, information, and sensitive data has become one of the major challenges for organizations. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, technologies, and platforms has further increased the demand for enhanced security solutions for these platforms.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target, 2020
4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020
4.4 Market, by Organization Size, 2020
4.5 Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Vulnerabilities Across the Globe
5.2.1.2 Growing Deployment of Third-Party Applications
5.2.1.3 Enterprises Pay Large Sums as Compensation Due to Absence of Vulnerability Management Solutions
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Widespread Adoption of the Industrial Revolution
5.2.3.2 Integration of Vulnerability Management and Patch Management Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Inappropriately Prioritizing Risks
5.2.4.2 Regularizing the Organization's Vulnerability Management Program
5.3 Regulatory Compliances
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation
5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard
5.3.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
5.3.5 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health
5.3.6 Governance, Risk and Compliance
5.3.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act
5.3.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act
5.3.9 the International Organization for Standardization 27001
5.3.10 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.3.1 Threat From New Entrants
6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes
6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
7 Impact of Covid-19 on the Security Vulnerability Management Market
7.1 Market Dynamics During the Covid-19 Outbreak
7.1.1 Drivers
7.1.1.1 Demand for Cyber Hygiene Practices to Ensure Robust Security Policies and Practices
7.1.1.2 Increasing Instances of Cyberattacks
7.1.1.3 Increasing Need for Endpoint and Vpn Security Measures
7.1.2 Opportunities
7.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions
7.1.2.2 Increasing Demand for Professional and Managed Security Services
7.1.3 Challenges
7.1.3.1 Lack of Cybersecurity Wallet Share in the Overall it Budget
8 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities
8.2.1 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Covid-19 Impact
8.3 IoT Vulnerabilities
8.3.1 Iot Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
8.3.2 Iot Vulnerabilities: Covid-19 Impact
8.4 API Vulnerabilities
8.4.1 API Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers
8.4.2 API Vulnerabilities: Covid-19 Impact
9 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Cloud
9.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Cloud: Covid-19 Impact
9.3 On-Premises
9.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers
9.3.2 On-Premises: Covid-19 Impact
10 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
10.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Covid-19 Impact
10.3 Large Enterprises
10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
10.3.2 Large Enterprises: Covid-19 Impact
11 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Information
11.2.1 Information: Market Drivers
11.2.2 Information: Covid-19 Impact
11.3 Finance and Insurance
11.3.1 Finance and Insurance: Market Drivers
11.3.2 Finance and Insurance: Covid-19 Impact
11.4 Healthcare and Social Assistance
11.4.1 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Market Drivers
11.4.2 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Covid-19 Impact
11.5 Retail Trade
11.5.1 Retail Trade: Market Drivers
11.5.2 Retail Trade: Covid-19 Impact
11.6 Manufacturing
11.6.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
11.6.2 Manufacturing: Covid-19 Impact
11.7 Utilities
11.7.1 Utilities: Market Drivers
11.7.2 Utilities: Covid-19 Impact
11.8 Other Verticals
12 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers
12.2.2 North America: Covid-19 Impact
12.2.3 United States
12.2.4 Canada
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers
12.3.2 Europe: Covid-19 Impact
12.3.3 Germany
12.3.4 Sweden
12.3.5 Denmark
12.3.6 Rest of Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Covid-19 Impact
12.4.3 Australia
12.4.4 South Korea
12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers
12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Covid-19 Impact
12.5.3 Middle East
12.5.4 Africa
12.6 Latin America
12.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers
12.6.2 Latin America: Covid-19 Impact
12.6.3 Brazil
12.6.4 Mexico
12.6.5 Rest of Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.2.1 Visionary Leaders
13.2.2 Innovators
13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.2.4 Emerging Companies
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 IBM
14.3 AT&T
14.4 Qualys
14.5 Rapid7
14.6 RSA
14.7 Mcafee
14.8 Tenable
14.9 F-Secure
14.10 Acunetix
14.11 Skybox Security
14.12 Brinqa
14.13 Check Point
14.14 Nopsec
14.15 Tripwire
14.16 Digital Defense
14.17 Riskiq
14.18 Kenna Security
14.19 Outpost 24
14.20 Expanse
14.21 Risk Sense
14.22 Right-to-Win
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrbl0j
