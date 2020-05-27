Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security and Vulnerability Management Market by Target, Deployment Mode (Cloud and on-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (Information, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global security and vulnerability management market size is expected to grow from USD 12,451 million in 2020 to USD 15,497 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2025.



Increasing vulnerabilities across the globe, growing deployment of third-party applications, and hefty fines due to the absence of vulnerability management solutions are the primary factors that would drive the demand for the security and vulnerability management industry during the forecast.



Application Programming Interface (API) vulnerabilities segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Security and vulnerability management solutions and services are responsible for securing critical Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) used for accessing data of an enterprise through digital channels, such as mobile applications, cloud, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. They facilitate regulatory compliance and enhanced API security required in the development, deployment, management, and operations of APIs. APIs can become a major point of vulnerability for an organization, as they offer programmatic access to external developers or hackers to exploit business logic flows within APIs. With the growing number of advanced cyberattacks on APIs, organizations worldwide are adopting security and vulnerability management solutions, thereby driving the security and vulnerability management market growth.



Cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period

Security and vulnerability management solutions are deployed using two modes: on-premises and cloud. Depending on the requirements of organizations as well as users, companies can decide between cloud and on-premises deployment modes. Cloud-based deployment provides organizations with benefits, such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The demand for Software as a Service (SaaS)-based security solutions is growing rapidly, as the central delivery model meets IT security needs. The cost-effectiveness and scalability of the cloud deployment mode are expected to boost the growth of cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions. Owing to the increasing number of applications being deployed via the cloud, there is a shift from the traditional on-premises security and vulnerability management solutions to the cloud-based security and vulnerability management solutions across large enterprises and Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).



Large enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Based on organization size, the security and vulnerability management market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of threat intelligence solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to the increasing cyberattacks. Vast volumes of data, along with various business applications and processes of enterprises, involve an elevated level of complexities and distributed environments. The large enterprises prefer implementing solutions that can provide them with assistance in increasing their profits. These enterprises have their offices across regions due to which they offer their solutions to their employees through real-time data access.



North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period



North America is a technologically advanced region and is considered to be a leader in the global cybersecurity market due to the presence of major security vendors. The region is also considered to be a leader in the field of security and vulnerability management technology. North America is highly regulated and controlled by various government standards and regulations. The major economies in this region are the US and Canada. The US and Canada have been expansively implementing security and vulnerability management solutions to comply with regulations and improve security for better troubleshooting. As the world is moving toward digitalization, protecting enterprise-critical infrastructure, information, and sensitive data has become one of the major challenges for organizations. The increasing adoption of cloud-based applications, technologies, and platforms has further increased the demand for enhanced security solutions for these platforms.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market

4.2 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target, 2020

4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2020

4.4 Market, by Organization Size, 2020

4.5 Market, Market Share of Top 3 Verticals and Regions, 2020



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Vulnerabilities Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Growing Deployment of Third-Party Applications

5.2.1.3 Enterprises Pay Large Sums as Compensation Due to Absence of Vulnerability Management Solutions

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Security Breaches Due to Internal Vulnerabilities

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Widespread Adoption of the Industrial Revolution

5.2.3.2 Integration of Vulnerability Management and Patch Management Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Inappropriately Prioritizing Risks

5.2.4.2 Regularizing the Organization's Vulnerability Management Program

5.3 Regulatory Compliances

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.3 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

5.3.4 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

5.3.5 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health

5.3.6 Governance, Risk and Compliance

5.3.7 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

5.3.8 Sarbanes-Oxley Act

5.3.9 the International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.3.10 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.3.1 Threat From New Entrants

6.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

6.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



7 Impact of Covid-19 on the Security Vulnerability Management Market

7.1 Market Dynamics During the Covid-19 Outbreak

7.1.1 Drivers

7.1.1.1 Demand for Cyber Hygiene Practices to Ensure Robust Security Policies and Practices

7.1.1.2 Increasing Instances of Cyberattacks

7.1.1.3 Increasing Need for Endpoint and Vpn Security Measures

7.1.2 Opportunities

7.1.2.1 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Security Solutions

7.1.2.2 Increasing Demand for Professional and Managed Security Services

7.1.3 Challenges

7.1.3.1 Lack of Cybersecurity Wallet Share in the Overall it Budget



8 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Target

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities

8.2.1 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers

8.2.2 Content Management System Vulnerabilities: Covid-19 Impact

8.3 IoT Vulnerabilities

8.3.1 Iot Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers

8.3.2 Iot Vulnerabilities: Covid-19 Impact

8.4 API Vulnerabilities

8.4.1 API Vulnerabilities: Market Drivers

8.4.2 API Vulnerabilities: Covid-19 Impact



9 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud

9.2.1 Cloud: Market Drivers

9.2.2 Cloud: Covid-19 Impact

9.3 On-Premises

9.3.1 On-Premises: Market Drivers

9.3.2 On-Premises: Covid-19 Impact



10 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

10.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Covid-19 Impact

10.3 Large Enterprises

10.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers

10.3.2 Large Enterprises: Covid-19 Impact



11 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Information

11.2.1 Information: Market Drivers

11.2.2 Information: Covid-19 Impact

11.3 Finance and Insurance

11.3.1 Finance and Insurance: Market Drivers

11.3.2 Finance and Insurance: Covid-19 Impact

11.4 Healthcare and Social Assistance

11.4.1 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Market Drivers

11.4.2 Healthcare and Social Assistance: Covid-19 Impact

11.5 Retail Trade

11.5.1 Retail Trade: Market Drivers

11.5.2 Retail Trade: Covid-19 Impact

11.6 Manufacturing

11.6.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers

11.6.2 Manufacturing: Covid-19 Impact

11.7 Utilities

11.7.1 Utilities: Market Drivers

11.7.2 Utilities: Covid-19 Impact

11.8 Other Verticals



12 Security and Vulnerability Management Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 North America: Market Drivers

12.2.2 North America: Covid-19 Impact

12.2.3 United States

12.2.4 Canada

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Europe: Market Drivers

12.3.2 Europe: Covid-19 Impact

12.3.3 Germany

12.3.4 Sweden

12.3.5 Denmark

12.3.6 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Market Drivers

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Covid-19 Impact

12.4.3 Australia

12.4.4 South Korea

12.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Middle East and Africa: Market Drivers

12.5.2 Middle East and Africa: Covid-19 Impact

12.5.3 Middle East

12.5.4 Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Latin America: Market Drivers

12.6.2 Latin America: Covid-19 Impact

12.6.3 Brazil

12.6.4 Mexico

12.6.5 Rest of Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.2.1 Visionary Leaders

13.2.2 Innovators

13.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.2.4 Emerging Companies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 IBM

14.3 AT&T

14.4 Qualys

14.5 Rapid7

14.6 RSA

14.7 Mcafee

14.8 Tenable

14.9 F-Secure

14.10 Acunetix

14.11 Skybox Security

14.12 Brinqa

14.13 Check Point

14.14 Nopsec

14.15 Tripwire

14.16 Digital Defense

14.17 Riskiq

14.18 Kenna Security

14.19 Outpost 24

14.20 Expanse

14.21 Risk Sense

14.22 Right-to-Win

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrbl0j

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900