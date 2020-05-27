MAHWAH, N.J., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware ® (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, announced that a global tier-one service provider with operations in Latin America has adopted Radware’s DDoS attack defense and mitigation services as part of a multi-million dollar deal. Radware displaced a competitive incumbent based on its Cisco OEM relationships, superior technology, technical expertise and responsiveness to customer needs.



The service provider selected Radware to identify anomalies from infected user equipment, such as handsets and IoT devices. By identifying and controlling these infections from home and roaming subscribers, Radware can maintain the availability of the mobile packet core. It has also selected Radware to protect the data center infrastructure within its private cloud, with a DDoS solution that is powered by Radware’s DefensePro, DefenseFlow, and APsolute Vision products and services.

“Service providers around the world are taking steps to bolster their security as they recognize the mounting and ever-more complex threats they face,” said Anna Convery-Pelletier, Chief Marketing Officer at Radware. “Our solutions are praised in this market due to our technical achievements and our attention to customer needs, which allow us to develop solutions for service providers like this one to shore up their infrastructure worldwide.”

Radware provides both attack mitigation and cyber control for network services, edge computing, and cloud native deployments for wireless networks. Radware’s wireless strategy for service provider protection hardens key interfaces for Control Plane and User Plane traffic. Using best-of-breed Machine Learning (ML) algorithms and automation Radware is able to cost effectively scale security for the largest networks in the world. Radware partners with service providers to guarantee mitigation support with an Emergency Response Team (ERT) dedicated to defending customers under attack.

