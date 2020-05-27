DALLAS, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambium Learning ® Group , a leading educational solutions and services company committed to helping all students reach their full potential, announced today that two of its K–12 businesses—ExploreLearning® and Learning A-Z®—have been recognized by the Software and Information Industry Association’s (SIIA) 2020 Ed Tech CODiE Awards.



ExploreLearning received two awards in the following categories:

Best Game-Based Curriculum Solution: Reflex ®

Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8: Gizmos ®

SIIA , the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the winners during a special online awards celebration in light of COVID-19 concerns. The announcement drew a global audience with 37 awards given for products and services deployed specifically for the education technology market.

In addition to ExploreLearning’s two wins, Cambium Learning garnered six finalist mentions across the following five categories:

Best ESL, ELL, or World Language Acquisition Solution: Raz-Plus ® ELL Edition (Learning A-Z)

(Learning A-Z) Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8: Math Reflex (ExploreLearning)

(ExploreLearning) Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8: Gizmos (ExploreLearning) and Science4Us ® (ExploreLearning)

(ExploreLearning) and (ExploreLearning) Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades PreK-8: Science A-Z ®

Best STEM Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12 and Higher Education: Gizmos (ExploreLearning)

“Innovative, research-driven education technology is more essential than ever before,” said John Campbell, CEO of Cambium Learning. “It’s been gratifying to help so many students, teachers and parents during these challenging times. For our passionate product teams at ExploreLearning and Learning A-Z to be recognized across seven different categories is certainly extra special this year.”

All of the nominated education technology products and services were first reviewed by educators and administrators, whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then voted on the finalist products, with the scores from both rounds tabulated to select the winners. “Congratulations to the 2020 Ed Tech CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us of the importance of innovative edtech products and services such as those we honor today. This year's class takes a special place among the many amazing products recognized across the 35-year history of the CODiE Awards.”

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning ® Group believes every student has great potential, teachers are mission-critical, and data, instruction and practice work together to drive performance. With a portfolio of award-winning brands, Cambium Learning Group’s digital and blended curriculum, professional learning, and assessment solutions drive proficiency, equity, and other learning outcomes in classrooms everywhere. Brands include Learning A-Z ® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning ® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning ® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional learning for teachers), Cambium Assessment (innovative state- and district-level assessment solutions), and VKidz ® Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science).

