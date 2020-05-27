Selbyville, Delaware, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global 5G infrastructure market was valued at over USD 9.77 billion in 2019 and is estimated to reach USD 58.08 billion by 2026, increasing at a growth rate of more than 29 per cent over 2019-2026. Mounting demand for 5G infrastructure from various applications including industrial, healthcare, and automotive, in tandem with rapidly evolving IoT market is expected to drive the overall 5G infrastructure market over the foreseeable time period. In addition to this, rising government investments for the establishment of infrastructure supporting 5G, would also further propel the global market in the upcoming years.

Further, the impact of COVID-19 on the overall 5G infrastructure market has also been specified in the market study. The market analysis also constitutes of challenges and threats that are expected to deter the industry growth over the forecast period.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2452711/

5G infrastructure consists of macro-and small-cell base stations with new edge computing capabilities. In a 5G network, the network functions on a software unlike conventional networks which function on a hardware. Moreover, 5G networks operate under a wireless high-frequency technology bandwidth for establishing smooth communication and networking. It also functions under small transmitters that consumes less power, compared to other traditional networking technologies.

Working towards the expansion of this industry, the European Commission had in 2013 established a Public Private Partnership on 5G which is expected to be in operation by 2025 end. Alongside, the ruling body also announced a public finding amounting to nearly 700 million euros via Horizon 2020 program to support the activity. All European union member countries are anticipated to enhance this investment five folds, thereby reaching an amount of 3 billion euros by the end of 2025. In lieu of these investments, companies have begun integrating 5G support in their products including smart phones, eventually fueling the market growth.

Regional analysis

The overall global 5G infrastructure industry is diversified in vivid geographies such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Of these, North America is poised to emerge as a lucrative growth ground for 5G infrastructure market, owing to high adoption of technology paired with a robust network infrastructure to support 5G in the region.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is also expected to acquire a considerable stake in the overall 5G infrastructure industry share over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising economic affluence and increasing investment in the expanding 5G network across the region.

COVID-19 impact on global 5G infrastructure market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has not only claimed umpteen lives but has also slowed down the global economy and various business. The impact of this pandemic spread has also been felt across the 5G infrastructure market, prompting it to witness a downfall over the past few months. This is ascribed to the shutdown of production facilities which has adversely impacted the production and sales of 5G smart phones and other devices.

Considering a temporary halt in smartphone production, shipment of these products have witnessed a decline that was over 35 per cent in January and 55 per cent in February 2020. Expanding subscriber base has always been one of the major sources of revenue for the 5G infrastructure which is now facing severe crisis owing to the decrease in sales. Additionally, closure of the retail shops and stringent government norms regarding self-isolations has brought about financial instability among the population, thus generating lack of interest in 5G technology adoption due to higher costs.

Also, lockdown has introduced delays in launch of 5G specifications slowing down the 5G ecosystem. 3GPP, a global association working towards the development of world’s 5G technology had earlier announced a three-month delay in the timeline for completion of 5G specifications by March this year.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-5g-infrastructure-market-size-research

The worldwide 5G infrastructure industry has been divided on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology type, end-user, regions, and competitive landscape.

5G Infrastructure Market Communication Infrastructure Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Small Cell

Macro Cell

5G Infrastructure Market Core Network Technology Type Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

SDN

NFV

5G Infrastructure Market End-User Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Commercial

Residential

Government

Industrial

5G Infrastructure Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

5G Infrastructure Market Competitive Landscape Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

ZTE Corporation (China)

AT&T Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Intel Corporation

MediaTek Inc

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. 5G Infrastructure Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. 5G Infrastructure Market, by Core Network Technology Type, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Dynamics

3.1. 5G Infrastructure Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Communication Infrastructure

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Communication Infrastructure, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Communication Infrastructure 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Small Cell

5.4.2. Macro Cell

Chapter 6. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by Core Network Technology Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by Core Network Technology Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by Core Network Technology Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. SDN

6.4.2. NFV

Chapter 7. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global 5G Infrastructure Market by End-User, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global 5G Infrastructure Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. 5G Infrastructure Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Commercial

7.4.2. Residential

7.4.3. Government

7.4.4. Industrial

Chapter 8. Global 5G Infrastructure Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Telecom Network Infrastructure Market Size, Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026

Global Telecom Network Infrastructure market is estimated to surpass $100 billion by 2026, according to new research report. With the growing adoption of cellular and other wireless devices, the global telecom network infrastructure market is projected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast timespan. The growing demand for smart cities across the world in particular, has resulted in increasing number of wireless devices.

The rising demand for enhanced cellular coverage in rural areas is further supporting the growing adoption in the base stations segment. Macrocells are expected to witness high demand as they are more appropriate base stations that can be used for offering connectivity in remote rural areas.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com