AFARAK MOGALE (PTY) LTD (IN BUSINESS RESCUE) - EXTENSION OF THE PUBLICATION DATE OF THE BUSINESS RESCUE PLAN

The business rescue practitioners in Mogale informed all stakeholders that the request to postpone the publication date for the proposed business rescue plan, in terms of the provisions of Section 150 (5)(b) of the Companies Act, has been supported by the requisite majority of creditors.

The production on P1 furnace has also resumed in the meantime.

