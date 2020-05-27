Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables (Prefilled Syringes (Glass, Plastic), Vial), Instruments (Systems (Stand Alone, Integrated), Machine Type (Automated, Manual)), End User (CMO, Biopharmaceutical Company) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fill-finish manufacturing market is projected to reach USD 12.09 billion by 2025 from USD 7.51 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.



Rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes is a major factor expected to drive the overall growth of the fill-finish manufacturing market.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising technological advancements in fill-finish manufacturing processes, the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry, and the rising adoption of prefilled syringes for parenteral dosage forms. However, the high costs associated with isolators or restricted access barrier systems (RABS) is a factor expected to limit the growth of this market.

The prefilled syringes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the fill-finish manufacturing market.

The consumables segment is segmented broadly into prefilled syringes, vials, cartridges, and other consumables such as ampoules, bottles, and IV bags. The prefilled syringes sub-segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to its advantages such as ease of administration, time & accuracy benefits, safety, convenience, lower cost, and biologic sterility.

The automated machines segment, by machine type segment, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on machine type, the instrument segment is divided into automated machines and semi-automated and manual machines. Automated machines reduce the risks of contamination due to limited human interaction. They have helped organizations reduce the cost of maintenance, labor overheads, and increase overall productivity for fill-finish manufacturing processes.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global fill-finish manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investments by CMOs & key biopharmaceutical players in Asian countries, increasing government support, developments in R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise & academic excellence in the APAC region are driving the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market Overview

4.2 Apac: Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, by End User & Country (2019)

4.3 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Instruments Market, by Machine Type (2020 Vs. 2025)

4.4 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Consumables Market, by Type

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Technological Advancements in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Processes

5.2.1.2 Growth of the Biopharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Prefilled Syringes for Parenteral Dosage Forms

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Isolators/Rabs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Challenges Associated with Maintaining Sterility in Fill-Finish Manufacturing Operations

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Growing Outsourcing of Fill-Finish Operations

5.2.5.2 the Covid-19 Outbreak Has Positively Impacted the Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market

6 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Consumables

6.2.1 Prefilled Syringes

6.2.1.1 Glass Prefilled Syringes

6.2.1.2 Plastic Prefilled Syringes

6.2.2 Vials

6.2.2.1 Glass Vials

6.2.2.2 Plastic Vials

6.2.3 Cartridges

6.2.4 Other Consumables

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Instruments, by System Type

6.3.1.1 Integrated Systems

6.3.1.2 Standalone Systems

6.3.2 Instruments, by Machine Type

6.3.2.1 Automated Machines

6.3.2.2 Semi-Automated & Manual Machines

7 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, by End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

7.3 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

7.4 Other End Users

8 Fill-Finish Manufacturing Market, by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.1.1 Germany to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in Europe

8.2.2 France

8.2.2.1 Increasing Focus on Developing Biologics to Drive Demand for Fill-Finish Technologies in France

8.2.3 Uk

8.2.3.1 Growth of the Biopharmaceutical Industry in the Uk Drives the Growth of This Market

8.2.4 Rest of Europe

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Us

8.3.1.1 Growth in Biopharmaceutical Research and Development Activities to Drive Growth in This Market

8.3.2 Canada

8.3.2.1 Rising Government Focus on Developing Patented Medicines to Boost the Market Growth

8.4 Apac

8.4.1 China

8.4.1.1 Presence of a Large Number of Cmos in China to Drive Market Growth

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population and Growth in the Biosimilars Market Drive Market Growth in Japan

8.4.3 Rest of Apac

8.5 Latam

8.5.1 Increasing Number of Biomanufacturing Plants to Drive Demand for Fill-Finish Machines and Consumables

8.6 Middle East & Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.3 Innovators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Key Product Launches

9.4.2 Key Expansions

9.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4.4 Key Acquisitions

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company (Bd)

10.2 Syntegon Technology Gmbh

10.3 I.M.A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S.P.A

10.4 Stevanato Group

10.5 West Pharmaceutical Services

10.6 Optima Packaging Group Gmbh

10.7 Bausch + Strobel

10.8 Groninger & Co. Gmbh

10.9 Sgd Pharma

10.10 Schott Ag

10.11 Gerresheimer Ag

10.12 Nipro

10.13 Bausch Advanced Technologies Group

10.14 Vanrx Pharmasystems Inc.

10.15 Maquinaria Industrial Dara, Sl

10.16 Marchesini Group S.P.A.

10.17 Steriline S.R.L.

10.18 AST

10.19 Reagent Chemical & Research, Inc.

10.20 Aseptic Technologies

