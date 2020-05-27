New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 20.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$123.8 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$159.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services segment will reach a market size of US$236.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 19% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$439.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing In-Flight Wi-Fi Services market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, AeroMobile Communications Limited; Astronics AeroSat Corporation; Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.; Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.; Gogo LLC; Honeywell International, Inc.; Hughes Network Systems, LLC; Inmarsat plc; Panasonic Avionics; SES S.A.; SITAOnAir; SmartSky Networks, LLC; Thales Group; ViaSat Inc.; Zodiac Aerospace





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW



IN-FLIGHT WI-FI SERVICES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Internet Connectivity in the Sky for Today’s Highly Mobile, Digital, and Agile Passengers Market Drivers in a Nutshell Trends in In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity (IFEC) Market Summarized Inflight Wi-Fi: Fast Facts The Digital Passenger with Mobile Device Connectivity Drive Strong Demand for Ubiquitous Wi-Fi, Anytime, Anywhere Recent Market Activity Key Components Enabling In-Flight Connectivity Summarized Regional Trends in In-flight Wi-Fi Services Summarized Asia-Pacific The United States Europe Middle East Latin America Booming Air Travel and the Corresponding Increase in Passenger Traffic: The Fundamental Factor Driving Demand for IFC Technologies Rise in Aircraft Fleet Drive Long-term Opportunities Inflight Connectivity (IFC) in terms of Available Seat Miles: (ASMs) Global Market Outlook Satellite Connectivity Gathers Pace North America Dominates Global In-flight Internet Connectivity Market Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Adoption Leisure Segment to Drive IFC Growth Key Market Challenges Summarized Global Competitor Market Shares In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AeroMobile Communications Limited (UK) Astronics AeroSat Corporation (USA) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Israel) Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (USA) Gogo LLC (USA) Honeywell International, Inc. (USA) EMS Aviation (USA) Hughes Network Systems, LLC (USA) Inmarsat plc (UK) Kymeta Corporation (USA) Panasonic Avionics (USA) SES S.A. (Luxembourg) SITAOnAir (Switzerland) SmartSky Networks, LLC (USA) Thales Group (France) ThinKom Solutions, Inc. (USA) TriaGnoSys (Germany) ViaSat Inc. (USA) Zodiac Aerospace (France)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Demand for High Quality, Secure, High Speed, and Economical Connectivity during Air Travel Drive Strong Market Growth In-Flight Connectivity Market to Cross $125 Billion by 2035 and Create New Lucrative Business Models Onboard Wireless Internet Transform Expectations of Air Passengers Airlines to Enhance Operational Efficiencies and Inflight Connectivity Inflight Internet Access Drive Brand Loyalty among Air Passengers Soaring IP Traffic Provides the Perfect Platform for Penetration of Inflight Wi-Fi Services Proliferation of Smartphones Lead to Escalation in IP Traffic ‘Social Networking on the Move’: Another Major Driver of IP Traffic Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs Well for the Market Millennials Demand for Non-Stop Inflight Connectivity Augurs Well for the Market Lack of ATG Networks, Lower Reliability and Lesser Speed of ATG Technology Drive Adoption of Satellite-Based Solutions High Throughput Satellites (HTS): The Next Big Thing for In- flight Connectivity Disruption in Satellite-Enabled Inflight Internet Connectivity: A Cause of Concern for Airlines? Declining Costs of Hardware Drives Adoption of High-Speed In- Flight Wi-Fi In-Flight Entertainment (IFE): A Strong Base for Increasing Demand for In-flight Wi-Fi Services Embedded Seatback Solutions Wireless Solutions Mobile Solutions More Screens Wired Controllers Remain Relevant Increasing Use of Personal Smartphones Evolution of Connected Aircrafts: Cyber Security Assumes Critical Importance Primary Vulnerabilities & Challenges Vendors Invest in New Technology Efforts to Enhance Readiness and Awareness End-to-End Cyber Security: Need of the Hour In-Flight Streaming Grows in Popularity Airlines Compete Over Offering Faster In-Flight Services Focus on Technology Upgrades to Improve In-flight Wi-Fi Speed Options for Enhanced Inflight Connectivity are Many Enterprise Mobility Offers a Strong Business Case for In-flight Wi-Fi Services Enterprise Shift towards All-IP Communications Long-Haul Flight Business Travelers Drive Demand for Wi-Fi Services In-flight Wi-Fi Popular on Business Routes BYOD: An Emerging Cost Effective Model IFE OEM move towards Lightweight Equipment Location Based Advertising - A Revenue Opportunity Free Wi-Fi Services for All in the Offing? Airlines that Currently Offer Free Inflight Wi-Fi Evolving Trends in Private Jet Segment Spur In-Flight Wi-Fi Demand Burgeoning Middle Class Population & Rapid Urbanization: Megatrends Driving Air Travel & Demand for Inflight Connectivity Top 10 Air Passenger Markets Ranked by Passengers: 2017, 2021, 2028, 2032, and 2036

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 3: United States In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 CANADA Table 4: Canadian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 JAPAN Table 5: Japanese Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 CHINA Table 6: Chinese In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 EUROPE Table 7: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: European In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 9: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in France: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 GERMANY Table 10: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 ITALY Table 11: Italian In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 12: United Kingdom Market for In-Flight Wi-Fi Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 13: Rest of Europe In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 14: In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 REST OF WORLD Table 15: Rest of World In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05721265/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001