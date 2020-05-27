VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nanotech Security Corp. (TSXV: NTS) (OTCQX: NTSFF) (“Nanotech” or the “Company”), a leader in the development of secure and memorable nano-optic security features used in the government and banknote and brand protection markets, is pleased to announce Andrew Green has joined the Company as Executive Vice President, Product.



Mr. Green brings over 25 years of senior management experience to Nanotech. He has a proven track record of successfully defining and launching new products and novel technologies, that have resulted in significant growth and value creation.

Most recently, Mr. Green held a number of executive positions at Netgear, leading teams of engineering and product management, with complete product ownership from initial concept to client delivery. Prior to Netgear he was Vice President, Marketing at Sierra Wireless where he led the product management, industrial design, customer training, and marketing functions in the mobile computing business unit. Mr. Green holds a Bachelor of Science, Electrical Engineering from the University of Alberta.

Reporting to President and CEO Troy Bullock, Mr. Green will lead the product management and research and development teams to help accelerate Nanotech’s products-based growth strategy.

“Andrew brings a wealth of relevant product experience and I am thrilled to welcome him to our senior leadership team,” said Mr. Bullock. “His extensive product innovation and marketing experience will be a powerful force to drive the next phase of Nanotech’s growth.”

“I look forward to building out Nanotech’s product portfolio and working in close collaboration with the research and development, sales, and marketing teams to ensure the continued evolution of Nanotech’s solutions,” said Mr. Green. “Nanotech has placed innovation at the center of everything they do, and I am excited to help bring this technology to market.”

About Nanotech

With billions of security features in circulation, Nanotech’s products include secure and memorable security labels, stripes, patches, and colour-shifting films for currency authentication and brand protection.

KolourOptik® is a patented technology that is exclusive to the government and banknote market and combines sub-wavelength nanostructures and microstructures to create modern overt security features with a unique and customizable visual effect. KolourOptik pure plasmonic colour pixels produce full colour, 3D depth, and movement used in security stripes and threads that are nearly impossible to replicate. At less than 5 microns thick, KolourOptik products seamlessly integrate into banknotes and other secure government documents.

LiveOptik™ is a patented technology that utilizes innovative nano-optics one tenth the size of traditional holographic structures to create next generation overt security features customized to our customers’ unique requirements. LiveOptik delivers multi-colour, 3D depth, movement, and image switches for secure brand protection stripes, threads, and labels that are nearly impossible to replicate.

Additional information about Nanotech can be found at the Company's website www.nanosecurity.ca

