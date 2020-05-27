New York, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621755/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Conductive Coatings market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 2.3% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$46.3 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$48.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Conductive Coatings segment will reach a market size of US$132.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$604.5 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, 3M Company; AI Technology Inc.; Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co. Ltd.; Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co. Ltd.; China EMI Shielding Materials Co. Ltd.; Coilcraft Inc.; Cybershield Inc.; Edogawa Gosei Co. Ltd.; ETS-Lindgren; Greene Rubber Company; Henkel AG & Company KGaA; Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co. Ltd.; KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc.; Laird Technologies Inc.; Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co. Ltd.; MAJR Products Corporation; Orion Industries Inc.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; PPG Industries Inc.; Schaffner Holding AG; Systems Integrators LLC; Tech-Etch Inc.; Zippertubing® Company





EMI AND RFI SHIELDING MATERIALS AND TECHNOLOGIES MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JUNE 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies - A Prelude Recent Market Activity Increasing Proliferation of Electronic Devices and Compliance with Environmental and EMC Regulations Support Growth in EMI/ RFI Shielding Market Conductive Coatings Lead Global EMI/RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Aerospace & Defense and Automotive Sectors Drive Demand for EMI/RFI Shielding Products Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in EMI/RFI Shielding Market Need to Ensure Proper Functioning of Electronic Devices Drives Manufacturer Focus onto EMI/RFI Shielding Materials & Technologies EMC Regulations - A Major Driving Factor for EMI/RFI Shielding Material EMI/RFI Shielding Materials Imperative for Reducing Electromagnetic Pollution in Electronic Devices Positive Global Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the Near Term Challenges Confronting EMI/RFI Shielding Market Global Competitor Market Shares EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA) AI Technology, Inc. (USA) Chang Gu Chuan Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan) Changzhou Pioneer Electronic Co., Ltd. (China) China EMI Shielding Materials Co., Ltd. (China) Coilcraft, Inc. (USA) Cybershield, Inc. (USA) Edogawa Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan) EIS Fabrico (USA) ETS-Lindgren (USA) Greene Rubber Company (USA) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (Germany) Jinan EMI Shielding Technology Co., Ltd. (China) KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America, Inc. (USA) Laird Technologies, Inc. (USA) Leader Tech, Inc. (USA) Lonyan Eteng Electronics Co., Ltd. (China) MAJR Products Corporation (USA) Marian, Inc. (USA) Omega Shielding Products, Inc. (USA) Orion Industries, Inc. (USA) Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA) PPG Industries, Inc. (USA) Schaffner Holding AG (Switzerland) Schlegel Electronic Materials, Inc. (USA) Solueta Co., Ltd. (South Korea) Systems Integrators LLC (USA) Tech-Etch, Inc. (USA) Zippertubing® Company (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proliferation of Electronic Devices Lends Traction to EMI/RFI Technologies Market Increasing Demand for Telecom Infrastructure Equipment & Communication Devices and Subsequent Rise in their Production Bodes Well for the Market Relentless Craze for Smartphones and New Device Roll Outs Augurs Well for the Market Threat of EMF Radiation Emissions in 5G Networks Raises Demand for EMI Shielding Growing Proliferation of Consumer Electronic Devices Augurs Well for the Market EMI Shielding for Wireless Consumer Products Demand for Computing Devices Add to Growth in the Market Rise in Demand and Production of Automotive Electronics to Sustain Demand for EMI Shielding Products Sophisticated Electronics in Automobiles Makes EMI Shielding Imperative Exploring New Solutions for Ever Increasing Electronic Content in Automobiles Aerospace & Defense Sector - Adding to the Demand Tough Shielding Structures and Materials Required to Survive High Power Electromagnetic Attacks Transparent EMI Shielding Solutions for Military Applications Growing Need for EMI Shielding in Home Appliances Medical Electronic Devices Manufacturing - High Potential Market Concerns over RFID Related EMI Promotes Research Growing Opportunity in the Energy Sector The Rise of Smart Grids - A Potential Opportunity Renewable Energy Industry Offers Growth Prospects EMI Shielding for Touch Screen Interfaces - Burgeoning Opportunity Conductive Coatings Continues to Remain Largest Revenue Contributor Focus on Renewable Energy Will Continue to Boost Demand for Conductive Coatings in PV Market New Display Technologies to Lend Traction to Conductive Coating Market in Display Segment Innovative Applications Add to Market Growth Conductive Plastics Market - A Review

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Conductive Coatings (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Conductive Coatings (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Conductive Coatings (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Conductive Plastics (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Conductive Plastics (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Conductive Plastics (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Metal Cabinets (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Metal Cabinets (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Metal Cabinets (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Laminates/Tapes (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Laminates/Tapes (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Laminates/Tapes (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 21: United States EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Canadian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 24: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 26: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: Japanese EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 34: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 35: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: French EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: French EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 40: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: German EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: United Kingdom EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Spanish EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 51: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 54: Russian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 56: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Australian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Indian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 69: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: South Korean EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 77: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 83: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 88: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Mexican EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 93: Rest of Latin America EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: The Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 99: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Market for EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Iranian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Rest of Middle East EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 117: African EMI and RFI Shielding Materials and Technologies Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 76

