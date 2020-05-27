SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual healthcare conferences:



Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference on June 02 at 3:30 PM Eastern Time; and

Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 09 at 3:00 PM Eastern Time

A live audio webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” section of the FibroGen’s Investor webpage at https://fibrogen.gcs-web.com/ . A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines to treat unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity, for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD). Roxadustat is also in clinical development for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and for chemotherapy-induced anemia. Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com .

