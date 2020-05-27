MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Amunix”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing prodrugs to bring the promise of potent immune-activating biotherapeutics to patients with solid tumor cancers, today announced the appointment of Anne Keane as the Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality for Amunix.



“We are excited to welcome Anne, a regulatory leader with significant experience across all phases of development, to Amunix,” said Angie You, CEO of Amunix. “Anne’s regulatory expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we advance our lead development candidate, AMX-818, a T cell engager targeting HER2+ solid tumors into the clinic, and progress earlier discovery stage T cell engager and cytokine programs.”

ABOUT ANNE KEANE

Anne Keane is an experienced regulatory leader with extensive experience across numerous therapeutic areas and phases of development. She has contributed to more than 20 development programs at both small and large companies including Lyell, Achaogen, Genentech, Merck KGaA, Jazz and Arginox Pharmaceuticals. Prior to joining Amunix, Anne served as the Vice President of Regulatory Lyell Immunopharma, where she had the opportunity to lead the drafting of a Friends of Cancer White Paper: Designing the Future of Cell Therapies, which proposed a number of opportunities to accelerate early cell therapy research. While at Achaogen, Anne led the regulatory and clinical quality organizations through the development and approval of Zemdri®, an important new antibiotic for gram negative infections. Earlier experience includes leading successful regulatory filings for Avastin® and Perjeta®.

Anne received a law degree from the University of Washington Law School and a Physician Assistant Degree from the Albany Medical College Physician Assistant program.

About Amunix Pharmaceuticals

Amunix Pharmaceuticals, based in Mountain View, CA, is focused on developing prodrugs to bring the promise of potent immune-activating biotherapeutics to patients with solid tumor cancers. The company is leveraging its proprietary T cell engager (XPAT) and cytokine (XPAC) platforms to advance a pipeline of novel prodrugs that are selectively activated in the tumor microenvironment. Both platforms utilize Amunix’s prodrug technology that has been clinically validated to extend drug half-life with limited immunogenicity. Amunix is advancing its lead development candidate, AMX-818, an XPAT T cell engager targeting HER2+ solid tumors, toward the clinic, and has several discovery programs underway. By delivering breakthrough therapies that can safely harness the immune system, we aim to conquer cancer and save lives.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.amunix.com .