No. 8/2020

Copenhagen, 27 May 2020



The Annual General Meeting of Lauritz.com Group A/S took place today, Wednesday 27 May 2020.

The General Meeting approved the following:

The election of Jens Arnesen, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

The Annual Report 2019 as well as the Board of Directors proposal regarding the distribution of the profit for the year, including a dividend of DKK 0.00 per share.

As proposed by the Board of Directors Bengt Olof Tony Sundström was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, Bengt Olof Tony Sundström, Claus Due Pedersen, Mette Rode Sundstrøm and Preben Vinkler Lindgaard was re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

As proposed by the Board of Directors, the auditing firm Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab, was elected as auditor.

The proposed changes to section 8.1, 8.5 and 19.1 in the Articles of Association was approved.

Lauritz.com Group A/S

Preben Lindgaard

CFO

For press enquiries, please contact: Susanne Sandsberg Klubien,

e-mail press@lauritz.com, tel. +45 2689 8737.

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB

Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm

This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CEST on 27 May 2020.

