REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDXS), a leading protein engineering company, announces that management will participate in two virtual investment conferences:



17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference being held in a one-on-one meeting format on Wednesday, May 27.

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference with presentation on Tuesday, June 2, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time (11:00 a.m. Pacific time).

A live webcast and replay of the Jefferies Conference presentation will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com/.

About Codexis, Inc.

Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis’ proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. For more information, see www.codexis.com

