Edmonton, Alberta, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flair is pleased to announce Comfort Choice Seating, giving passengers more choices during their travels. Recent studies have shown that low-fare travel is important to Canadians. However, many have been hesitant to fly due to the recent events, affecting all airline travel.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 for $49 CAD., passengers booking seats in rows two to six will be able to take advantage of a middle-seat-free-experience. Comfort Choice Seating comes in addition to our industry-leading cleaning protocols that include disinfecting the aircraft at each stop using a state-of-the-art sanitizing product that lasts up to 10 days on a hard surface.

“We have heard and listened to the feedback passengers have given, and we are offering choices to enhance your Flair experience,” says John Mullins, Vice President, Customer Experience and Airports.

As Flair continues to evolve as an airline, the dedication to our passengers remains unchanged; your comfort, your choice.

