CALGARY, Alberta, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crista Caughlin, CFA, who joined the firm on March 23rd, 2020, will become lead manager of Mawer’s Canadian Bond, Global Bond, and Canadian Money Market strategies effective May 27, 2020.



As of July 1, 2020, Paul Moroz, CFA, Chief Investment Officer (CIO), will conclude his term as interim co-manager of Mawer’s fixed income strategies and continue in his role as Mawer’s CIO and co-manager of Mawer’s Global Equity and Global Small Cap strategies.

James Redpath, CFA, current lead manager of Mawer’s fixed income strategies, who has been on a personal leave of absence, has resigned from Mawer effective May 25, 2020 due to personal health reasons.

Ms. Caughlin was previously Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income and Head of Macro Research and Strategy, at Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management (CC&L), which she joined in 2001. She held multiple roles within CC&L’s fixed income team, initially focusing on trading and portfolio construction before expanding into macro research and interest rate strategies.

About Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer is an independent investment firm managing portfolios for a broad range of foundations and not-for-profit organizations, pension plans, strategic alliances, and individual investors for over 45 years across all major asset classes. For more information, visit Mawer at www.mawer.com.

