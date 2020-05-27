SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announced today the delivery of content on state-of-the-art research accepted at the American Transplant Congress (ATC) annual meeting scheduled for May 30-June 1, 2020.
CareDx’s program will include two virtual abstract sessions with prominent authors delivering ten abstracts accepted for presentation at the ATC Annual Scientific Sessions. A virtual symposium will also be held with leaders in the field of transplantation delivering cutting edge content on AlloSure, AlloMap, iBox, and KidneyCare. Additionally, CareDx will host a Transplant Celebration event with performances from the transplant community and a telemedicine panel with the CEO of Doxy.me. Registration information for CareDx virtual programming can be found at caredx.com/atc.
On Thursday, May 28, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:
On Friday, May 29, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, a virtual symposium on COVID-19 in Transplant, Telemedicine, and AlloSure clinical data and case examples will be presented, chaired by Manikkam Suthanthiran, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine and featuring the following speakers:
On Friday, May 29, 2020 5:00 PM EDT CareDx will be hosting a press conference on the latest innovations in transplantation with the following speakers:
On Tuesday, June 2, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT, five abstracts will be presented:
“We look forward to contributing to the virtual ATC meeting and continuing to drive innovation in transplant by sharing these latest abstracts virtually. This is a critical time for the transplant community to come together, and we are creating a space for shared experiences and learning,” says Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx.
CareDx, Inc., headquartered in South San Francisco, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.
