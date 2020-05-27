Selbyville, Delaware, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights, Inc. has recently added a new report on fire door market which estimates the global market valuation for fire door will cross US$ 13 billion by 2026. Rising demand from residential and commercial construction industry to increase product demand during the assessment period.

Stringent regulations globally on prevention from fire incidents and reduction of property and human damage will drive the fire door market. In addition, government focus to ensure public occupants’ safety during a fire incident will support the industry demand. Demographic developments and requirement of new housing owing to rapid population growth will enhance product demand. In addition, Regulatory norms globally promote the fire door usage in escape routes, including stairs & corridors, every route leading to the stairwell, loft conversions and others. Regulatory guidelines promoting the fire door usage in compartments with minimum 60mins and 30mins door in in new as well as existing buildings will support the industry growth during forecast period.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1715

In the light of sudden COVID 19 pandemic there is a steep downfall in economic activities. This will directly impact the entire value chain starting from logistics, suppliers to end users. Moreover, increasing material cost fluctuation due to variation in supply & demand and production costs is affecting the fire door sales globally.

Timber will hold a considerable revenue share of over 18% in global fire doors market in 2026. It is sub segmented into solid wood door, particle board core door, block board core and structural composite lumber core. Timber provides traditional design along with the strength required by the customers. The product is very effective at insulating against heat loss and acts as a safety barrier against fire. These are mainly used in front housing doors with carvings and providing aesthetic advantage of the infrastructure. Easy nailing, planking, and the recent trend of using innovative technologies in door designing according to customer requirements.

Sliding fire door segment will generate revenue over USD 1.5 billion in the overall market in 2026. Sliding doors are sub segmented into sliding accordion fire door, it offer the benefit of lesser space requirements for opening and closing as compared with their counterparts. They provided with airtight insulation in applications areas such as factory warehouses, shop front, theater, and shopping malls. Door specification depends upon the opening size, door size, and weight requirements. Moreover, the provision of the aesthetic beauty of the product will further escalate the revenue generation.

Residential segment will account for over 65% of revenue share in the overall market in 2026. Positive product outlook for residential buildings owing to increasing safety awareness among population is driving growth. Expansion in residential construction along with remodeling and repair owing to availability of the subsidies by the government will further escalate the demand.

Browse key industry insights spread across 306 pages with 318 market data tables & 32 figures & charts from the report, “Fire Door Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in detail along with the table of contents:



https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fire-door-market

Latin America will foresee significant growth with a CAGR of 5.1% of overall fire door industry by 2026. Latin America is projected to observe a significant growth owing to the recovering construction sector. Government investments for infrastructure and commercial projects across the region will boost the fire door market over the forecast period. Lower inflation and supportive environmental regulations will further support the product penetration.



Some major findings of the fire door market report include:

Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2019, since the region is the largest consumer. Germany and UK are the largest potential countries in the region and is projected to witness promising growth on account of strict regulatory codes for fire safety & security.





Steel based fire door hold a significant revenue share in the base year and is forecast to follow the same trend till 2026. Steel doors are effective in terms of fire safety as they provide high impact strengthen and fire resistance to the whole structure.





Vermiculate boards have excellent insulation properties for covered or indoor applications that includes kilns, wood fired ovens, vessels & tanks, boilers, range cookers, heaters, stoves, and fire doors.





Many commercial places such as shopping centers, malls, and other industrial hubs such as warehouses, manufacturing facilities are converting their doors into fire rated version for their goods safety and security.





External fire door found the maximum utility and will contribute over 80% in the product demand worldwide by 2026.





Companies practicing strategic collaboration activities to increase their industry foothold.





COVID19 may cause disruptions in supply chain. Availability of raw material and labor shortage might hinder growth in short time period.

Prominent industry players in global fire door market include Hörmann Beteiligungs, Rapp Bomek, Chase Industries, Assa Abloy, Vista Panels Limited, Mesker Openings Group, UK Fire Doors, Nihon Funen Co.,Wangli Group Co., Fusim Group Co., Essexford Joinery Works Limited, Agta Record, Taotao Group, Zhejiang Jiahui Doors, etc. Strategic collaborations and expansion of geographic reach remain as the key strategy adopted by various companies for product as well as geographic expansions.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1715

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Fire Door Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015- 2026

3.2.1 COVID-19 impact on industry landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.1.1 COVID-19 impact on raw material supply

3.3.1.2 Challenges faced by the raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.2.1 Challenges faced by fire door manufacturers

3.3.3 Suppliers & Distributors

3.3.4 Assemblers

3.3.5 Potential customers

3.3.6 Distribution channel analysis

3.3.6.1 B2B

3.3.6.2 B2C

3.3.6.3 E-commerce

3.3.7 Profit margin trends

3.3.8 Vendor matrix

3.3.9 Value chain disruption analysis (COVID-19 impact)

3.4 Fire rated door structure analysis

3.4.1 Solid wood door

3.4.2 Honeycomb wood

3.4.3 Particle board

3.4.4 Blockboard

3.4.5 Others (Veneer Doors)

3.5 List of key manufacturers and distributors, by timber type

3.5.1 Solid wood door

3.5.2 Particle Board Core door

3.5.3 Blockboard Core door

3.5.4 Structural composite lumber core

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1 Production process

3.6.2 Innovative material & products

3.6.2.1 Intumescent strips

3.6.2.2 Modified glass doors

3.6.2.3 Sustainable products

3.6.3 Innovations in door hardware components

3.6.4 CNC bending and cutting

3.6.5 Special purpose doors

3.7 Raw material trends

3.7.1 Glass

3.7.2 Aluminium

3.7.3 Timber

3.7.4 Gypsum

3.7.5 Steel

3.7.6 Vermiculate boards

3.7.7 Comparison between steel, wood, and aluminium based doors

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.8.1 U.S.

3.8.1.1 Fire & life safety code

3.8.1.2 Fire rating requirements for doors at various locations

3.8.1.3 NFPA Regulation

3.8.1.4 Rating

3.8.1.5 Testing labels

3.8.1.6 Door & Frame

3.8.2 Europe

3.8.2.1 EN 16034

3.8.2.2 EN 1634

3.8.3 China

3.8.3.1 GB 12955-2008

3.8.3.2 GB 14101-1993

3.9 Industry best practices & key buying criteria

3.9.1 Consumer buying behaviour analysis

3.9.2 Demographic impact

3.9.3 Micro & macro-economic factors influencing demand

3.9.3.1 Massive housing projects in pipeline

3.9.3.2 Infrastructure development

3.10 Pricing analysis

3.10.1 Regional price trends

3.10.1.1 North America

3.10.1.2 Europe

3.10.1.3 APAC

3.10.1.4 LATAM

3.10.1.5 MEA

3.10.2 Cost structure analysis, 2019

3.10.3 COVID-19 impact on pricing

3.11 Industry impact forces

3.11.1 Growth drivers

3.11.1.1 Sturdy increase in necessity for safety & security coupled with escalating number of fire incidences

3.11.1.2 Residential & commercial construction growth and expansion in infrastructural renovation projects

3.11.1.3 Regulatory and government focus on fire safety & security

3.11.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.11.2.1 Fluctuating raw material costs

3.12 Global door market outlook

3.12.1 Trends

3.12.1.1 Construction sector expansion

3.12.2 Consumer requirements

3.12.3 Global door industry analysis & forecast 2015-2026

3.13 Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.14 Porter’s analysis

3.15 Competitive landscape, 2019

3.15.1 Key stakeholders

3.15.2 Strategy dashboard

3.16 PESTLE analysis

Browse related report:

Fire Suppression Market Size By Product (Fire Sprinkler, Fire Extinguisher {By Capacity (<5, 5-15, >15), By Chemical (Dry Chemical, Foam, Carbon Dioxide, Others)}, By End Use (Residential, Industrial, Commercial (Education, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics & Transportation, Offices, Hospitality, Others)), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fire-suppression-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider. Offering syndicated and custom research reports, growth consulting and business intelligence services, Global Market Insights, Inc. aims to help clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data that aid in strategic decision making.

Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights, Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com