The Global Factory Automation Mechanical Components market is valued at $ 495.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.08% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023.



The report incorporates an in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis, and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2017-2023.



Mechanical components are the building blocks of factory automation equipment and processes, many of these components are interdependent and form a solution for any process automation in production, assembly lines, warehousing, and others. Some of the key products are Linear Shafts, Shaft Collar, Tubes, Screws, Nuts, Washers, Bushings, Cable Glands, Lens, Bearing Units, General Motors, Valves, Actuators, Adaptors, Solenoid Valves, Cylinders, and many others



Sensors are the most significant contact or non-contact mechanical devices that provide information on the absence, presence, and strength of measured occurrences. These sensors play a vital role in HMI (Human Machine Interface), a software application which allows human to interact with the manufacturing execution system. Controllers vary from the simple processor from complex controllers with multicore which analyses visualization, motion, safety, measurement functions, and logic of an automated system. It is predicted that in small and medium enterprises this machine automation would make the production 30% faster and 25 % efficient. The efficiency of these machine automation can be measured and reported by linking it into an ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) system.

The key players operating in the Factory Automation Mechanical Components Market are 3M., ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric., Rockwell Automation., General Electric., Honeywell International., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., and other 10 more companies.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market - By Mechanical Components (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Linear Shafts

6.3.2. Shafts Support

6.3.3. Bushings

6.3.4. Washers

6.3.5. Screws

6.3.6. Stages

6.3.7. Sensors

6.3.6. Switches

6.3.9. Followers

6.3.10. Motors

6.3.11. Belts

6.3.12. Rollers

6.3.13. Others (Nozzles, Couplers, Valves, Pipes)



7. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Packaging & Material Handling

7.2. Quality Control and Inspection

7.3. Metal Fabrication

7.4. Planning and Decision Making

7.5. Numerical Control



8. Factory Automation Mechanical Component - By End Use Industry(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

8.2. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

8.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

8.3.1. Automotive

8.3.2. Chemical

8.3.3. Oil & Gas

8.3.4. Pharmaceutical

8.3.5. Food & Beverages

8.3.6. Paper & Pulp

8.3.7. Packaging

8.3.8. Construction

8.3.9. Power & Energy

8.3.10 Material Handling



9. Factory Automation Mechanical Component - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market - North America Segment Research

9.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

9.3. Factory Automation Mechanical Component - South America Segment Research

9.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.5. Factory Automation Mechanical Component - Europe Segment Research

9.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.7. Factory Automation Mechanical Component - APAC Segment Research

9.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)



10. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market - Entropy

10.1. New product launches

10.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



11. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market Company Analysis

11.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

11.2. 3M

11.3. ABB Ltd

11.4. Schneider Electric

11.5. Rockwell Automation

11.6. General Electric

11.7. Honeywell International

11.8. Mitsubishi Electric Corp



12. Factory Automation Mechanical Component Market - Appendix



