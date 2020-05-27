Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Near Field Communication in Healthcare Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Near Field Communication Market in Healthcare is estimated to surpass $278.80Million by 2025 growing at an estimated rate of more than 11.36% during 2020 to 2025 majorly driven by the introduction of new features in healthcare and by providing accuracy to tract various medical devices. Further the growing emphasis and advancement in healthcare has fueled the Near Field Communication Market.



The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.

The major applications of Near Field Communication in Healthcare are employee access gaining, patient check-in and check-out, prescription content, based payment, employee visitation, inventory and wrist band. Hence, near field communication technology in healthcare improves patient's identification by eliminating paper based documentation work and increases automation and efficiency and decreases manual work. It also helps patients in reducing the burden of carrying heavy files during frequent check-ups, they can simply carry their smart tag and update it every time the health checkup is performed. Therefore, the deployment of this technology enables the various advantages and opportunities to the healthcare sector as it provides efficiency and accurate as well as reliable source of data.

The companies referred to in the market research report includes NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Gentag Inc. (U.S), Omron Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (U.S) and Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S).

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction To Near Field Communication And Key Application Areas

1.1. Share Of Key Vendors For NFC Patents, 2012

1.2. Share Of Key Applications In NFC Market, 2012

1.3. Geographical Split For NFC Market, 2012



2. Executive Summary



3. Global NFC In Healthcare - Market Landscape

3.1. Market Share Analysis

3.2. NFC Market Evolution

3.3. Comparative Analysis

3.3.1. Product Benchmarking

3.3.2. End user profiling

3.3.3. Patent Analysis

3.3.4. Top 5 Financials Analysis



4. Global NFC In Healthcare - Market Forces

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Constraints

4.3. Market Challenges

4.4. Attractiveness of the NFC In Healthcare Industry

4.4.1. Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Power of Customers

4.4.3. Threat of New entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitution

4.4.5. Degree of Competition



5. Global NFC In Healthcare Market - Strategic Analysis

5.1. Value Chain Analysis

5.2. Pricing Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Product/Market Life Cycle Analysis

5.5. Suppliers and Distributors



6. Near Field Communications In Healthcare Market - By Healthcare Segments (2012-2020)

6.1. Market Overview And Trends

6.2. Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology

6.2.1. Patient Compliance

6.2.2. Product Authentication

6.2.3. Pharmacy

6.3. Medical Devices

6.3.1. Patient Monitoring

6.3.1.1. Disease Management Devices

6.3.1.2. Blood Pressure Monitors

6.3.1.3. Glucose Monitors

6.3.1.4. Basal Thermometers

6.3.2. Activity Monitoring Devices

6.3.2.1. Pedometers

6.3.2.2. Weighing Scale And Body Composition

6.3.2.3. Others

6.3.3. Medical Imaging

6.4. Medical Implants

6.5. Hospital and Diagnostics

6.5.1. Patient Location

6.5.2. Asset Management (Staff and Equipments)

6.5.3. Emergency Connectivity



7. Near Field Communications In Healthcare Market

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Market Segmentation

7.3. Medical Imaging

7.4. Patient Monitoring

7.5. Pharmaceuticals

7.6. Medical Implants

7.7. Hospital And Diagnostics



8. Global Near Field Communication Healthcare Market Share - By Region (2012-2020)

8.1. High Growth Regions For NFC In Healthcare

8.2. Emerging Economies

8.3. North America

8.4. Europe

8.5. Asia-Pacific

8.6. New Geographies Identifying NFC Services



9. Near Field Communication in Healthcare Market Entropy

9.1. New Product Launches

9.2. M&As, Collaborations, JVs and Partnerships



10. Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Target companies/customers, Capital Investments, ROI, Payback Period and Source of Funds.

10.1.Competitive Landscape

10.1.1. Collaboration and Partnerships

10.1.2. Product Pipeline Analysis and Commercialized Products

10.2.Healthcare Initiatives In NFC Healthcare

10.2.1. Country Wise

10.2.2. Product Segment Wise

10.2.3. Company Wise



11. Company Profiles (Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Developments, Product Portfolio)

11.1.Major Vendors For NFC Tags/Chips

11.1.1. NXP Semiconductors

11.1.2. Inside Secure

11.1.3. Qualcomm

11.1.4. Sony

11.1.5. Texas Instruments

11.2. Major Healthcare Product Manufacturers

11.2.1. A&D Company

11.2.2. Gentag

11.2.3. Impack Health

11.2.4. Omron Healthcare

11.2.5. Qolpac

*More than 40 Companies are profiled in this Research Report, Complete List available on Request*



12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

12.2. Sources

12.3. Research Methodology

12.4. Bibliography

12.5. Compilation of Expert Insights

12.6. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h09i11

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900