WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions, today announced that Ted White, Verrica President and CEO, will virtually present at the Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference. Details for the presentation are included below:

Jefferies 2020 Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, June 2nd

3:30 PM – 3:55 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the company’s Investors page under Events and Presentations at https://investors.verrica.com/events-and-presentations. Webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a dermatology therapeutics company developing medications for viral skin diseases requiring medical interventions. The Company’s late-stage product candidate, VP-102, is a potential first-in-class topical therapy for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum and common warts. Molluscum is a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately six million people, primarily children, in the United States, and common warts are contagious skin growths affecting 22 million people. There are currently no FDA-approved treatments for molluscum or common warts. Following positive topline results from two pivotal Phase 3 trials, the Company submitted an NDA on September 13, 2019 for VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum; on November 26, 2019, the Company received notice that the FDA accepted the NDA for filing, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of July 13, 2020. If approved, VP-102 will be marketed in the United States under the conditionally accepted brand name YCANTH™. Verrica has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial clinical trial of VP-102 for the treatment of verruca vulgaris, or common warts and, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to launch two Phase 3 clinical trials when conditions are appropriate. VP-102 is also currently in a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of external genital warts. The Company is conducting necessary preclinical activities for VP-103, its second cantharidin-based product candidate, and, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, intends to launch a Phase 2 clinical trial in subjects with plantar warts when conditions are appropriate. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

