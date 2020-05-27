SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), an innovative commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the following upcoming virtual conferences in June. Details of the virtual conferences are as follows:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2020

Presentation: Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Presenter: Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer

Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation: Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. EDT

Presenter: Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer

JP Morgan China Investor Conference

Panel Discussion: Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. CST

Presenter: Dr. Samantha Du, Founder, Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer

Live webcasts of the conferences will be available under "Events & Presentations” in the “Investors Relations” section of Zai Lab’s website. Archived replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China’s pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in our focus areas. Zai Lab’s vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

