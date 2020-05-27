TORONTO, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Axiom Real-Time Metrics (“Axiom”), premier provider of unified eClinical solutions and services will be exhibiting and delivering a presentation during the international event Outsourcing in Clinical Trials (“OCT”) Virtual Experience.



The live presentation “A Global ePRO Case Study” will take place at 11:00AM EDT, and will feature Dr. Jai Shetake, Director of Clinical Science and Product Marketing at Axonics Modulation Technologies along with three members of the Axiom team: Andrew Schachter, Founder and CEO, Seth Kaufman, Director of Clinical Management West Coast, and Kaitlyn Townsley Director of Product Innovation.



The group will discuss the critical importance of ePRO/eCOA data in today’s clinical research and present a global case study where the primary endpoint is ePRO driven. Topics will include key considerations in the design of such a study, key takeaways from the real-life experience and best practices.

“ePRO continues to exponentially grow as a tool to capture key data directly from subjects participating in clinical studies. This case study will introduce many of the elements and considerations involved in conducting a large scale, international study where the primary endpoint is ePRO driven. We are thrilled to have Dr. Jai Shetake of Axonics joining us to share her real-life experience in implementing and conducting this study and working with us at Axiom”, shared Andrew Schachter.

To register, please visit: https://arena-international.online-event.co/registration/outsourcing-in-clinical-trials

About Axiom Real-Time Metrics

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Axiom delivers intuitive, powerful and cost-effective eClinical solutions and services focused around your entire study. Services include: Data Management, Data Analytics, Biostatistics and Pharmacovigilance. Axiom's eClinical suite, Fusion, delivers a powerful range of innovative end-user focused, unified functionality and 15 modules. Axiom serves as the Connected Hub for your entire clinical study data and operational needs. Fusion Delivers: EDC, DM, IWRS, CTMS, Inventory Management, IVR, Patient Portal, AE/SAE Tracking, Safety Database, Central Lab, Imaging, eTMF, and 24/7 Project and Clinical Data Reporting. For more information, please visit http://www.axiommetrics.com/.

