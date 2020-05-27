Dublin, May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Recycling Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Metal Recycling market is expected to reach $98.44 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2018 to 2026. Metal recycling is a method to recycle the used metals. This not only has dissimilar applications but also helps in solving the energy crisis. Recycled metal is also used in the production of green energy. Dissimilar applications of recycled metal in different sectors of industry have not directly affected the global market in a positive manner.



Factors such as awareness programs for sustainable waste management practices, laws and regulations enforced by governments and increasing urbanization and industrialization are driving the market growth. Though, unorganized metal waste collection in developing countries is restraining the market growth. Moreover, public & private sector partnership helps establish a win-win situation is the opportunity for the metal recycling market.



Based on type, the ferrous segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period; due to steel and iron scraps are some of the broadly recycled ferrous metals in the humankind. Scrap generated through manufacturing processes and comes from end-of-life products and. It has formed an integral part of the steelmaking industry for the use of scrap in steel production.



The key vendors mentioned are Arcelormittal, Aurubis AG, Baosteel Group Corporation, Commercial Metals Company, Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd., European Metal Recycling Limited, Kuusakosi, Norton Aluminum Ltd., Novelis Inc., Nucor Corporation, Omnisource Corporation, Remondis Se & Co. KG, Sims Metal Management Limited, Tata Steel Limited and Tom Martin & Co. Ltd.



